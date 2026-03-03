Ghanaian auto influencer, Car Nova, took followers inside the 2018 Honda Civic and pointed to its digital dashboard, push-to-start system and touchscreen as part of the strong appeal.

He praised the leather-stitched interior, automatic transmission and overall comfort, saying the cabin felt premium and well put together.

The 2.0 litre engine, sunroof and spacious back seat with multiple cup holders were among the features he believed made the car a favourite for many Ghanaian men.

Ghanaian social media car dealer Car Nova has opened up about why many Ghanaian men have a soft spot for the Honda Civic.

Car Nova shows why the Honda Civic remains a favourite among Ghanaian men. Image credit: (Getty Images) Didier Messens, SIA Kambou

Source: Getty Images

According to him, the admiration did not just start today.

In a recent video, he took his followers through a 2018 Honda Civic and tried to answer the big question: what exactly makes this car so special?

Sitting in the driver’s seat, he looked genuinely impressed as he explored the interior.

Car Nova talked about Honda Civic features

One of the first things he pointed out was the digital gauge cluster.

Car Nova explained that the moment you turn the car on, the display gives it that modern, sporty vibe that many young men love.

He then shifted attention to the steering wheel, describing it as attractive and loaded with useful buttons.

With those controls, a driver can manage several functions in the car without stretching or getting distracted. Everything feels close and convenient.

He did not skip the touchscreen either. He noted that the display adds to the clean and classy look inside the car.

Then he reminded viewers that this model comes with push to start. There is no need for traditional keys.

You just get in, press the button, and the engine starts.

For him, that feature alone makes the car feel advanced. He also mentioned that it has an automatic gear shifter, which makes driving easier, especially in traffic.

Car Nova compared Honda Civic to Peugeot

Talking about the interior finishing of the Honda Civic, Car Nova said the inside feels like sitting in a Peugeot, with leather stitching almost everywhere.

He even mentioned how much he loves the carpets, saying the overall feel inside the car is something you have to experience to understand.

Under the bonnet, the 2.0 litre engine produces 158 horsepower and 138 Newton metres of torque.

He explained that this gives the car decent power while still being practical for everyday use.

The sunroof was another highlight for him.

He said it allows you to enjoy the sun during the day and look at the stars at night.

At the back, the car offers enough space and several cup holders, so passengers do not have to worry about spilling their drinks.

After going through all these features, he smiled and admitted that he now understands why Ghanaian boys love the Honda Civic so much. In his words, it is simply a great car.

Ghanaian auto expert breaks down why the Honda CRV rarely disappoints. Image credit: jetcityimage, Nenad Cavoski (Getty Images), Premario Editions (TikTok).

Source: TikTok

