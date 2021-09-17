Nana Owusu-Achau, a graduate of Prempeh College in the Ashanti Region, traveled outside Ghana for graduate studies

After that, he got the opportunity to work with a Wall Street company but later stopped and returned to Ghana

Currently, Nana has been able to set up an agriculture enterprise that runs a 10,000-acre rice farm

A young Ghanaian entrepreneur, Nana Owusu-Achau, was able to leave his job in America to start a farm in Ghana that is currently on the way to becoming one of the biggest rice farms in Ghana.

The history

In an interview with Wode Maya, Nana, whose start-up is called, Agro Kings Company, indicated that he got the opportunity to travel to America after he finished Prempeh College in the Ashanti Region.

Nana studied Computer Science Engineering Systems in Business in America, which he stopped in his second year, and worked in a Wall Street Company before coming back to his home country.

How he got into Agriculture

According to the rising entrepreneur, his plan was to go into real estate when he came back to Ghana and that was all he was focused on.

"On my way to inspect a plot that we were planning to put up a building on, I met a chief of a town that had several rice farms. When it was time for me to leave, the traditional ruler offered me a bag of rice to take home with me. I tried it and it was much better than even the foreign rice brands I know," he recalls.

Subsequently, Nana went back for the rice but did not get the exact one he desired.

He then decided to find some and cultivate them by himself for sale, starting with two farmers.

The next year, Nana got 25 farmers, then 100 and 300.

Now, he has about 10,000 acres and is planning to acquire more.

See the video below

