Ghanaian media personality Frema Adunyame has an unmatched fashion sense as she trends with her look

Frema Adunyame rocked a stylish kente ensemble and matching headgear for her Heritage Month photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Frema Adunyame's stylish ensemble on her official Instagram page

Ghanaian media personality, Frema Adunyame, has taken over the internet with her stylish kente outfit to celebrate Ghana month.

The proud valedictorian of the University of Ghana Master's graduation dressed like a Queen mother from the North for her heritage month photoshoot.

Frema Adunyame slays in a stylish kente gown. Photo credit: @thisisfrema.

Source: Instagram

The award-winning television presenter flaunted her bare face in a white long-sleeve top and a beautiful kente skirt.

She turned heads with her matching kente turban and accessorised her look with red handmade beads to complete her look.

Frema Adunyame shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"We may speak different languages, enjoy different traditional dishes and celebrate different festivals but these differences are what bring us together as one people - Ghanaians. As we enter the #heritagemonth - March, May we find unity in our diversity. I’m an #Asante woman but today permit me to rep the good women of #Dagon Happy New Month family."

Check out the images below:

Frema Adunyame slays in a kente gown

Broadcast Journalist and Head of Events and Partnerships at Channel One TV/Citi FM, Frema Adunyame looked effortlessly chic in a three-quarter-sleeved kente gown for her graduation ceremony.

As she posed for the cameras, she wore heavy makeup, perfectly defined eyebrows, and glossy lipstick to enhance her look.

Frema Adunyame accessorised her look with three earrings, a gold necklace and a gold wristwatch to match the stylish kente gown.

Check out the photos below:

Frema Adunyame rocks a green dress

Frema Adunyame looked fabulous in a green long-sleeve wrap dress to read the news on Channel One TV.

She looked terrific in a stylish braided hairstyle, mild makeup, and bold red lipstick as she posed for the cameras.

The style influencer accessorised her look with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and a gold wristwatch to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Frema Adunyame bags Master's degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the University of Ghana, which awarded Frema Adunyame of Citi FM and Channel 1 TV a Master's degree.

Frema Adunyame earned a Master of Arts (MA) in Marketing Strategy, the highest honor in her class.

Many admirers were thrilled when pictures of her graduation surfaced online and sent congratulatory messages.

Source: YEN.com.gh