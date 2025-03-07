Global site navigation

Isaac Kasongo: Agnes' Bloated Stomach Sparks Pregnancy Rumours
Family and Relationships

Isaac Kasongo: Agnes' Bloated Stomach Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro 3 min read
  • Ghanaian TikTok couple Isaac Kasongo and Agnes have sparked pregnancy rumours after a viral video showed Agnes with a bloated stomach
  • The couple, who gained fame after their pre-wedding photos went viral, has yet to confirm or deny the rumours
  • Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video on social media thronged the comment sections to react

Popular Ghanaian TikTok couple, Isaac Kasongo and Agnes, has sparked pregnancy rumours, sparking speculations that they are expecting their first child.

This comes after Agnes was spotted with a bloated stomach in a viral TikTok video, suggesting that she might be pregnant.

Ghanaian couple, Isaac Kasongo and Agnes, spark pregnancy rumours.
Ghanaian couple, Isaac Kasongo and Agnes, spark pregnancy rumours. Photo credit: @isaac.obeng954/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Although the couple has yet to confirm or deny the rumors concerning the possible pregnancy, the speculation has been fueled by Agnes' recent appearance in her live TikTok video.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Agnes was seen with a rounded belly, prompting comments and questions from fans about a possible pregnancy.

During the live TikTok video, followers of the couple's page were quick to notice changes in Agnes' physique, leading many to believe that she may be expecting.

Isaac Kasongo and his wife, Agnes, have become one of the most popular Ghanaian couples on social media
Isaac Kasongo and his wife, Agnes, have become one of the most popular Ghanaian couples on social media Photo credit: @isaac.obeng954/TikTok.
Source: Original

Isaac and Agnes become an internet sensation

Isaac Kasongo, known in private life as Isaac Obeng, and his wife became an internet sensation after their pre-wedding photos went viral on social media.

When the photos emerged on TikTok, many sought to mock Isaac, describing him as "Kasongo," an East African word that has become synonymous with ugliness in Ghana.

However, the couple turned the mockery into a blessing, with Isaac adopting the Kasongo name given to him by the unscrupulous netizens.

Isaac and Agnes are now capitalizing on their newfound fame, signing numerous ambassadorial deals.

A few months ago, a Ghanaian philanthropist gifted the couple a brand-new car in a heartwarming gesture that left their detractors surprised.

Aside from that, Isaac Kasongo and Agnes have been featured in a music video by a budding Ghanaian artiste known as Oheneba Grande.

Below is the video of Isaac and Agnes having fun on TikTok.

Reactions to news of Agnes' rumoured pregnancy

Following the speculations, some netizens took to social media to share their views.

Below are a few of the reactions to the video.

@Gans-Ann said:

"Sister is not early for you to do this?? hmmm."

@Stephanie bells also said:

"But they got married in December, so is this a 3 months pregnancy?.. Okk ooo I rest my case."

@Abena fosuhemaa commented:

"Congratulations, you made it. May God protect your journey."

Isaac Kasongo prepares food for Agnes

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, Isaac Kasongo was spotted in the kitchen preparing food for his wife.

He was captured stirring banku, a local Ghanaian meal originated from the Ga people of the Greater Accra.

Preparing the food while on a TikTok live session, Isaac encouraged his fellow men to help their spouses in the kitchen.

Many who came across the video praised him for being a supportive husband to his wife.

