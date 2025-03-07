Viral sensation Obaa Cee was beyond happy about her latest salon visit as she got to try on new looks

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Obaa Cee's attempt to style her hair into a Mohawk ended up on social media exciting scores o her fans

The fans thronged her comments section to share their thoughts on the viral sensation's look

Ghanaian content creator Obaa Cee has given fans a privileged sighting of what could become her new look.

Obaa Cee flaunts her new Mohawk look. Photo source: ObaaCeeTV

Source: TikTok

The viral sensation recently visited a salon and decided to try on several looks so fans can choose which option fits her best.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Obaa Cee showcased her new Mohawk hairstyle. She couldn't hide her joy as she drooled over the swanky haircut.

Obaa Cee has become one of Ghana's go-to content creators in the diaspora. With over half a million followers, the viral sensation has burial cult-fanbase with her unique storytelling.

Recently, she ran into Stonebwoy in the US ahead of the singer's concerts as pasrt of his ongoin g Up and Runnin6 tour.

Her new mohawk look has garnered significant traction online. Some fans compared her to Ama Burland who recently had a big chop ushering in a bold new look.

Obaa Cee gifts Tima Kumkum

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Obaa Cee surprised Tima Kumkum with a gift after the latter gave birth to her new child.

Tima Kumkum was elated to receive the gift from Obaa Cee and share her experience as an expectant mother in a foreign country.

The Ghanaian duo traded several jokes amongst themselves about life in the US, especially the so-called unbearable weather.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh