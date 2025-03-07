Antoine Semenyo is the subject of several transfer speculations as he continues to glimmer in the Premier League

However, a Ghana football legend urges a patient and smart decision-making by the in-form Bournemouth striker

Semenyo has made 25 appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana, but has scored very little amount of goals

A former Ghana international has weighed in on the ongoing speculation surrounding Antoine Semenyo’s future at Bournemouth, urging the talented striker to carefully consider his options before making a move to one of the Premier League's elite clubs.

The 24-year-old has been one of the standout performers for the Cherries this season, scoring 7 goals in the Premier League and catching the attention of top clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool.

Despite the tempting offers from these big teams, former Black Stars offensive midfielder Dan Owusu believes Semenyo should not rush into a move without understanding the potential consequences of such a decision.

Antoine Semenyo's rise at Bournemouth

The Antoine Semenyo transfer news keeps increasing given the Ghana atatcker has enjoyed a breakout season at Bournemouth, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising young attackers.

Since his arrival from Bristol City in 2022, the Ghanaian forward has shown his ability to score goals, create chances, and put in consistent performances for the Cherries. His versatility, strength, and clinical finishing have made him an integral part of Andoni Iraola's squad.

With 7 goals to his name in the current season, Semenyo has helped his side fight against relegation and position themselves as a solid mid-table club, sitting respectably 7th. As one of Bournemouth's primary attacking threat, he has been a pivotal figure in ensuring that the team stays competitive in the league, contributing to crucial victories and playing a central role in their attacking play.

Antoine Semenyo transfer news

Semenyo’s impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed by some of the Premier League’s top clubs. Chelsea, who have been undergoing a significant rebuild under manager Enzo Maresca, are reportedly interested in bolstering their attacking options with the addition of the Ghanaian forward.

Similarly, Liverpool, who are looking to strengthen their attacking department in light of injuries and inconsistent form, with Mohamed Salah nearing his Anfield career, have also been linked with a potential move for Ghana's Semenyo.

Attracting attention from such high-profile clubs is the kind of recognition that every player aspires to, and Semenyo undoubtedly has the talent to succeed at the highest level.

However, it is not always as straightforward as making the jump to a bigger team. In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh's Sports Editor, Gariba Raubil, Dan Owusu, who had an accomplished career in the Ghana Premier League, winning record three Golden Boot awards, and played for Ghana in multiple international tournaments, believes Semenyo must be cautious in his decision-making.

“There’s always a temptation to move to a bigger club, but sometimes it can do more harm than good. You have to ask yourself, ‘Will I be able to play regularly? Will I get the opportunities I need to continue developing?’ If not, staying at a club where you’re a key player is often the best choice for both your career and your growth as a footballer. If you look back, a number of Ghanaian players made that mistake by following the money and signing for teams where they ended up as benchwarmers. This is what Semenyo must take a careful look at before making any decisions,” Dan Owusu said.

Premier League career advice for Semenyo

Owusu’s concerns are valid. Many players have made high-profile moves only to find themselves on the bench or out of the matchday squad entirely. Clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool have deep squads and highly competitive environments, where new signings often have to fight for their place in the team.

In some cases, players are relegated to backup roles, losing momentum and missing out on valuable experience and growth as in the case of Asamoah Gyan who is one of the most talented Ghanaian players who should have won the UEFA Champions League. The all-time top goal-scorer for Ghana with 51 goals hit the ground running in the Premier League at Sunderland, but left for Al-Ain for significantly improved contract and wages.

For Semenyo, 25, maintaining consistent playing time is crucial for his development. His success this season has come from being a regular starter for Bournemouth, where he has found his rhythm and demonstrated his qualities in the league. A move to a top club where his first-team status might be uncertain could impede his ability to continue improving.

Pressure to follow the money

Footballers often face pressure from agents, family members, and the media to take the next big step in their career, but those moves are not always in the player’s best interest in the long run.

Owusu advises Semenyo, who was scored just twice in 25 caps for Ghana, to carefully weigh his options and consider all factors before making a decision. Staying at Bournemouth for another season or two, especially with his current form, could be the smart move, allowing him to further solidify his reputation as one of the Premier League’s most promising strikers.

Moreover, a move to a bigger club does not guarantee success. Even the most talented players can struggle to adapt to a new environment, and the pressure of playing for a team with higher expectations can affect a player’s confidence and overall performance. By staying patient, Semenyo may have the opportunity to join a more suitable team at a time when his playing ability and maturity align with his future ambitions.

