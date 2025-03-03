The head pastor of the Alabaster International Ministry has reacted to news of the death of Joana Deladem Yabani

While preaching on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Prophet Kofi Oduro raised concerns over relationships on campus

However, his comments on the raging issue have sparked mixed reactions from a section of Ghanaians online

Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has waded into the raging discussion about Joana Deladem Yabani's untimely demise on a university campus.

The final-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), was allegedly murdered by a young man said to be her boyfriend.

Prophet Kofi Oduro comments on the death of KNUST student, Joana Deladem Yabani. Photo credit: Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro/Facebook & @ghlagatindotcom/X.

Reacting to this disturbing news on the pulpit on Sunday, Prophet Kofi Oduro expressed his sympathies and commiserated with Joan's family.

He further questioned why students would choose to engage in amorous relationships on campus instead of focusing on their books.

The popular pastor, who often comes across as controversial, suggested that Joana's alleged indiscretions had brought pain and agony to her family.

"You went to school and brought a lot of pain to your parents and I stand here to commiserate with the parents of this beautiful girl. You both went to school to study. How do you misplace your priorities like this? Your parents have laboured to pay your fees only for her to be told that her daughter is at the mortuary," he remarked.

The late Joana Deladem Yabani is a fourth-year Biological Science student at KNUST. Photo credit: @BlueBox_media1 & @ghlagatindotcom/X.

KNUST mourn Joana Deladem Yabani's passing

Joana Deladem Yabani's unfortunate death has sent shock waves across KNUST with the students and faculty members mourning her passing.

The university authorities, in a statement, explained that Joana's body was found at the Disability and Rehabilitation Centre in the early hours on Thursday morning on February 27, 2025.

Netizens react to Prophet Oduro's video

Netizens took to the comment section to react to Prophet Kofi Oduro's videos.

Below are a few of the comments:

@QueenD'Blinks said:

"Papa this one u are wrong, most of my mates married their partner they had in school, asem na aba she wasn't lucky, anger caused that, media Pastor's, let preach reality, we are all not saint."

@Simmons also said:

"Papa please this lady is an adult and she’s in final year."

@kofison commented:

"They don’t expect you to have a boyfriend but they want you to marry after school."

@Candy’s also commented:

"Y’all are not understanding him, pay attention. He means while you’re in school don’t let relationships get you carried away cos the major reason you’re there is to learn."

Joana Yabani's alleged boyfriend arrested

YEN.com.gh also reported that Joana Yabani's alleged boyfriend, Daniel Tuffour was arrested in connection with her death.

The suspect, who is also a KNUST student, was brought in for questioning by the police on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Some have theorised that Daniel Tuffour attacked Joana, leading to her death, after a misunderstanding between the two.

