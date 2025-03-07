Cadillac win final approval for F1 place in 2026

Cadillac have received final approval to become the 11th team in Formula One from the 2026 season. Photo: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

Cadillac have received final approval to become the 11th team in Formula One from the 2026 season, motorsport's governing body the FIA and F1 announced on Friday.

The US team, backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors (GM), achieved the green light just over two months after the company reached an agreement in principle with Formula 1.

F1 had previously turned down a bid from the US team Andretti, which was linked to Cadillac, but GM's increased commitments about their involvement in the venture swayed F1 and the FIA.

The team's engines will inititally be supplied by Ferrari but GM have agreed to build its own engine in the future.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: "As we said in November, the commitment by General Motors to bring a Cadillac team to Formula 1 was an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport.

"I want to thank GM and TWG Motorsports for their constructive engagement over many months and look forward to welcoming the team on the grid from 2026 for what will be another exciting year for Formula 1."

The new team will be a joint venture between GM with Dan Towriss, owner of US team Andretti Global, a key investor.

Former F1 driver Michael Andretti is no longer involved with the team he founded but his father Mario, the 1978 F1 world champion, will take up an advisory role.

Source: AFP