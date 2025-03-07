Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso looked elegant in a kente gown for her latest photoshoot

TV host Delay wore a simple yet glamorous hairstyle to match with her look and also give boss lady vibes

Some social media users have commented on Deloris Frimpong Manso's gorgeous photos on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has taken over the internet with her beautiful photos.

The talented host of the Delay Show for over sixteen years wore a custom-made gown for her latest photoshoot.

TV Host Delay slays in a stylish kente gown. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Source: Instagram

Style influencer Delay flaunted her skin in a strapless kente gown, accentuating her voluptuous figure as she posed for the cameras.

The creative male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah did an incredible job incorporating unique sewing techniques and designs to make her stand out among other celebrities.

TV host Delay, wore a glamorous side-parted bob hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders and heavy makeup to make her melanin skin glow.

The chief executive officer of Delay Foods wore long eyelashes to enhance her natural beauty for the photoshoot.

She accessorised her look with different sets of handmade African beads on both wrists and wore gold open-toe high heels to complete her look.

TV host Delay rocks a kente gown

The chief executive officer of EMY Africa magazine, Kojo Soboh and other celebrities have commented on TV host Delay's classy outfit. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Wesleykessegh stated:

"Gorgeous 😍😍😍😍."

Linafabrics stated:

"Obaa sornor😍❤️."

Check out the photos below:

TV host Delay rocks black shorts

Ghanaian brand influencer Deloris Frimpong Manso caused a stir as she wore casual outfits in a viral photo while resting in her mansion.

TV host Delay looked casual and chic in a yellow sleeveless top and black shorts that flaunted her smooth legs for the photoshoot.

She accessorised her look with gold rings and bracelets while staring beautifully at the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

TV host Delay rocks a pink dress

TV host Delay, looked younger than her age as she rocked a pink strapless dress for her photoshoot.

The wealthy CEO of Delay Food looked terrific in a side-parted coloured hairstyle and heavy makeup for the photoshoot.

TV host Delay wore stylish drop earrings, three sets of fashionable rings, an expensive wristwatch and a matching bracelet to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

TV host Delay talks about having a baby

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, who publicly declared that she would have a baby by December 2025.

The media personality made this announcement on the Delay Show when she congratulated United Showbiz presenter Mzgee after giving birth in the United States of America.

Some social media commented on TV host Delay's video, which she posted on her official Instagram page.

Source: YEN.com.gh