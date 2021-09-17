Viral video of Akufo-Addo commissioning transformer in Anfoega false

On Friday, September 10, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was on an official work visit to the Volta and Oti regions

Per information gathered, the president was not able to commission a newly constructed lorry park and storm drainage for the Anfoega Community in the North Dayi District due to heavy downpour.

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, a man who identified himself as Strongman, who was clearly affiliated to opposition NDC recorded a video of himself running commentary on some projects he purported the president to have commissioned.

The video which found its way unto social media had Strongman standing by an electricity transformer, claiming the president had just come to Anfoega Community in the Volta Region just to commission a transformer.

It has been proven that the video of Strongman alleging that the president went to the Anfoega to do was nothing but fallacy and clear misinformation.

Fact-Check Ghana reported that they spoke to a number of people in the area including the Assembly Member for the Aveme Electoral Area, Albert Atta Avor, who indicate that the president, after meeting with the chiefs and elders in the community, could not go to the grounds to commission the due to the downpour.

To foil Strongman's claims, a plaque, which was supposed to be unveiled at the commissioning, was spotted at where he stood to record his video.

Meanwhile, the said transformer Strongman alleged to have been the one commissioned by the president is reportedly not new and has been in existence long before the building of the new Lorry Park.

Several reports filed by YEN.com.gh of the various projects the president commissioned on his various working visited in the country clearly did not capture any such activity at Anforga in the North Dayi district like Strongman was alleging.

Based on these facts, it is right to say President Akufo-Addo never commissioned an ECG Transformer at Anfoega in the Volta region.

Akufo-Addo promises to construct a bridge over River Oti

In a related development, Akufo-Addo has stated that before the end of his tenure in office, he would construct a bridge over the Oti River.

According to him, the construction of a bridge over the Oti River remains a top priority project among the projects his government would undertake before it leaves office in 2024.

Akufo-Addo made this known while speaking with the chiefs and people from Dambai, Krachi, and Nchumuru areas during his working visit to the region.

