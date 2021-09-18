A Nigerian bride with the Instagram handle @iamtitilayo_ danced so effortlessly in an adorable video that got many talking on social media

The young lady and her hubby took to the dancefloor to display amazing dancing skills and the groom made money rain on his beautiful bride

Nigerian on social media were impressed and they soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts

A beautiful Nigerian bride and her man got many talking on social media after displaying amazing dancing skills in an adorable video.

The couple who recently tied the knot thrilled guests with different dancing steps as the groom made money rain on his beautiful bride.

The Nigerian bride and her hubby wowed many with her dancing skills. Photo credit: @maxwelljennings

Decked in a lovely gown, the young lady proved to guests that she didn't come to play as she danced so effortlessly to Dollar on You by Kuami Eugene.

At the latter part of the video that was shared on Instagram by @maxwelljennings, the bride and her hubby did the same style that wowed many.

Many react

The adorable video warmed hearts on social media and many soon flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on it.

@yourfavafrican said:

"This bride was such a mood!"

@ojulewastudio commented:

"So beautiful..as many as are believing God for their own soulmate this year God will connect you with your God Ordained Soulmate."

@kingrebekah.jpg wrote:

"her skin is just magnificent."

@holargoldy

"her dress is everything please.... So nice."

@mrss_folami said:

"It’s her eye contact with the camera for me, a queen."

