The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is on a mission to end the scourge of blindness in his constituency.

The MP, in a post on Facebook, explains the motive for his decision, saying it is an "operation fix every eye condition in my beloved North Tongu."

"Ten thousand eyeglasses, eye surgery for all those who need it, free treatment and medications for all. No community left behind," he wrote on social media.

