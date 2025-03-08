England-born winger of Ghanaian descent Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the decisive goal as Nottingham Forest beat Manchester City

His goal ensured Forest's 28-year winless record against the Citizens came to a crashing end on Saturday, March 8

Earlier in the week, he embraced his Ghanaian roots by attempting to wish the motherland a Happy Independence Day on Thursday

Callum Hudson-Odoi delivered a performance to remember, sealing Nottingham Forest’s dramatic victory over Manchester City with a clinical late strike.

In a high-stakes clash against the reigning Premier League champions, the winger showcased his technical brilliance, composure, and eye for goal, leaving fans and pundits in awe.

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the only goal as Nottingham Forest enhanced their Champions League chances with a narrow win against Manchester City. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Callum Hudson-Odoi delivers decisive blow vs Man City

With the game finely poised, Hudson-Odoi produced a moment of magic in the 83rd minute.

Latching onto a perfectly weighted pass from Morgan Gibbs-White, the 24-year-old surged into the box before rifling a powerful effort past Ederson at the near post from a seemingly impossible angle, as noted by MEN.

The goal not only secured three priceless points but also marked Forest’s first league triumph over City since 1997.

Beyond the historic win, the result solidified Forest’s status as the season’s surprise package.

Sitting third on the table with 51 points and just 10 matches left, they are now firmly in the race for a coveted Champions League spot—something the club hasn’t achieved since the mid-1990s.

Hudson-Odoi’s fiery reaction

His response after delivering the match-winning strike was a mix of passion and quiet confidence, adding fuel to ongoing discussions about his international future.

Taking to social media, the Chelsea academy graduate made his stance clear:

"We are not here to joke!😤 Goal, MOTM, 3 POINTS!! Enjoy your weekend," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The strike was his second in his last five appearances across all competitions and his fifth of the campaign, further underscoring his growing influence in Forest’s attacking setup, per Transfermarkt.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's late strike strengthens Nottingham's chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

What’s next for Hudson-Odoi?

With momentum on their side, Forest now turn their attention to an away fixture against relegation-threatened Ipswich on March 15.

Another victory would further cement their Champions League ambitions.

However, with the international break fast approaching, discussions surrounding Hudson-Odoi’s national allegiance are set to resurface.

Eligible to represent both Ghana and England, the talented winger remains undecided on his international future.

Despite earning three caps for the Three Lions, he has yet to fully commit, keeping the door open for a potential switch to the Black Stars.

"That decision hasn’t been made yet. I’m still thinking it over. Ghana is a very good option, but let’s wait and see," he told The Telegraph.

"Hopefully, once I start playing games here, maybe Gareth [Southgate] or Ghana will come. It’s a nice position to be in, and hopefully, sooner or later, we will know."

Hudson-Odoi attempts to wish Independence Day to Ghana in Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Callum Hudson-Odoi embraced his Ghanaian roots in a lighthearted moment while attempting to wish Ghana a Happy Independence Day in Twi.

Although he struggled with the language, the 24-year-old still delivered a heartfelt message as the nation marked 68 years of independence.

