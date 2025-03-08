Mohamed Salah has moved up to third place on Liverpool’s all-time top scorers list with his 242nd goal for the club

The Egyptian surpassed Gordon Hodgson, with only Roger Hunt (285) and Ian Rush (346) now ahead of him

Salah achieved this milestone in 389 appearances since joining Liverpool in 2017 from Serie A side Fiorentina

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Mohamed Salah has added another milestone to his Liverpool legacy with a goal against Southampton at Anfield.

The Egyptian forward netted his 31st goal of the season, moving into third place on the club’s all-time scoring chart with 242 goals.

Mohamed Salah has climbed to outright third place on Liverpool's all-time top goalscorers list by scoring his 242nd on Saturday. Photo: Liverpool FC.

Source: Getty Images

His strike helped Liverpool overturn a deficit after a mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson allowed Will Smallbone to put Southampton ahead.

However, second-half goals from Darwin Núñez and Salah’s penalty sealed the comeback.

Salah climbs to third on Liverpool’s all-time scoring list

Salah has etched his name further into Liverpool’s history books, moving up to third place on the club’s all-time top scorers list with his 242nd goal in the Premier League clash against Southampton.

With this milestone, Salah surpasses the legendary Gordon Hodgson, leaving only Roger Hunt (285) and Ian Rush (346) ahead of him in the Reds’ scoring charts.

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in June 2017, the Egyptian forward has reached this feat in just 389 appearances, underlining his incredible consistency and impact.

How can Salah become Liverpool's all-time top scorer?

Hodgson, a prolific striker of the 1920s and 30s who also played international football for both South Africa and England, had previously held the third spot with 241 goals in 377 matches. Now, Salah has edged past him, continuing to solidify his legacy at Anfield.

The next target for Salah would be Hunt’s 285-goal record, requiring another 43 goals to match the Liverpool icon.

Mohamed Salah has now tallied 44 goals and assists since the start of the current Premier League campaign. Photo: Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

Given his current form, the Egyptian King would need to stay at the club for at least another season to reach that mark.

Meanwhile, Ian Rush remains Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer with an astonishing 346 goals—a record that still stands more than 100 goals ahead of Salah’s current tally.

What's next for Liverpool?

Victory over the Saints gives Liverpool a whopping 16 point lead over Arsenal, who play Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Gunners do still have a game in hand on Slot's men, though it's hard to see Liverpool surrendering such a lead given they've lost just once in the league all season.

Salah becomes greatest African scorer in UCL

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, it was highlighted that Mohamed Salah cemented his legacy with a historic goal for Liverpool in the Champions League.

Salah’s strike against Bologna secured his position as the top African goalscorer in the competition's history.

The Egyptian forward achieved this remarkable milestone after representing FC Basel, Chelsea, AS Roma, and Liverpool in Europe’s elite tournament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh