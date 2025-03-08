Shatta Wale, in a social media post, slammed Sam George over the Special Independence Day data bundle initiative

The dancehall musician said Ghanaians needed financial support from the government and not a reduction in data prices

Shatta Wale's social media post garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who weighed in on the issue

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has slammed the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam Nartey George over the Special Independence Day data bundle price reduction.

Shatta Wale slams Sam George over the reduced Special Independence Day bundle prices. Photo source: Charles Nii Armah Mensah, Hon. Samuel Nartey George

Source: Facebook

On Friday, March 7, 2025, the SM boss took to his official Facebook page to express his disappointment with the minister and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for prioritising the reduction of data prices during the Independence Day celebrations over improving Ghanaians' livelihoods.

According to Shatta Wale, Ghanaians needed financial support from the government, not the Special Independence Day data bundles made available by the Telecommunication networks on Thursday, March 7, 2025.

He wrote:

"This is not what Ghanaians need massa ..You think this is what can make you stay in power Abi .. You didn’t even say 1000ghc for every Ghanaian and small time you will be planning to buy properties abroad …Next Joke please ! Let us be serious in this country .. Our people need money money money money oooo tonnn!!!!"

Shatta Wale's remarks came after the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Sam George announced in a social media post on March 6, 2025, that all telecommunication networks in Ghana would offer a special Independence Day bundle package.

Sam George interacting with President John Mahama at a public event. Photo source: Hon. Samuel Nartey George

Source: Instagram

The Mahama government in conjunction with the telecommunication companies introduced the initiative, which provided reduced prices for big data bundles as part of Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebrations.

Samuel Nartey George indicated that the initiative was a major step to show the Mahama-led administration’s commitment towards building a digitalised country.

The Communications minister also led a team from his ministry to hold a meeting with some top executives from MTN Ghana, where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between both parties for the implementation of the One Million Coders Programme on Friday, March 7, 2025.

The initiative is aimed at training one million Ghanaians in digital skills.

The Special Independence Day bundle which was available for purchase at GH₵ 10 on March 6, 2025, has a 72-hour expiration date.

Below is Shatta Wale's social media post:

Shatta Wale's special bundle remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abdul Samed Sm commented:

"Only NPP people will align with you on this bro, even though you may be saying something right at the wrong time."

Ekowass TV said:

"Ghanaians are grateful to Hon Sam. Masa, go and sleep wati. Opportunist."

Andrews Junior Asare commented:

"How much did the man who gave you the key give Ghanaians? When people try their best, what they deserve is applause to do better. Unnecessary criticism is not needed. Be guided."

Ayisha Modi jabs Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayisha Modi jabbed Shatta Wale over his decision to hold a music concert in London, UK soon.

The socialite, regarded as a diehard Stonebwoy fan, accused the SM boss of attempting to sabotage his rival's efforts to make great strides in the UK.

Ayisha Modi also questioned the authenticity of Shatta Wale's new Rolls Royce Cullinan, stating that it belonged to someone else.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh