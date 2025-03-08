Actresses Lydia Forson, Jackie Appiah, and Naa Ashorkor were spotted learning Ephraim Amu's Yen Ara Asaase Ni for a movie role

The celebrated actresses were seen learning the lyrics from a smartphone with Naa Ashorkor adding her Ga twist towards the end

The video got many people laughing, while others spoke about Jackie struggling to learn the song

Actress Lydia Forson shared a lovely video of her and fellow actresses Jackie Appiah and Naa Ashorkor learning Ephraim Amu's Yen Ara Asaase Ni song.

Lydia Forson, Jackie Appiah and Naa Ashorkor learn a song

Lydia Forson took to her Instagram account to share a behind-the-scenes footage of when she, Jackie Appiah and Naa Ashorkor had to learn Ephraim Amu's Yen Ara Asaase Ni song for the movie, For Love and Country.

In the video, the three ladies were captured going through the lyrics on a smartphone and trying to learn the historical song.

Sharing her experience in the caption, Miss Forson noted that it was one of the hardest scenes for her because of an experience.

The star actress noted that when her family relocated to Ghana she did not know the National Anthem and had to learn it before class on Monday.

"Happy Independence Day !! 🇬🇭 NOT-SO-FUN FACT—This was one of the hardest scenes for me because I have PTSD from this song. When my family moved back to Ghana, I didn’t know the national anthem and was told to learn it before class on Monday. They used to play this song before (or maybe after?) the news every day, so I assumed this was the anthem."

For Love and Country movie

Recounting her experience, the 40-year-old actress said she walked into school feeling so confident and unfortunately for her, she got called up in front of the entire assembly and proudly sang the wrong song

"Years later, here I am, being haunted by it again! 😩🤣🤣," she said.

Lydia Forson noted that they had to learn the song for the movie, For Love and Country, and she encouraged her fans to subscribe to the Sparrow Station YouTube Channel and stream the movie to find out how the rehearsal turned out.

But hey, it’s For Love & Country, 🇬🇭 ! Subscribe to Sparrow Station on YouTube to watch the full movie and see how the rehearsal turned out!

Reactions to the video

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section. Rapper Manifest noted that it looked like it was more than a school project.

Others also noted Jackie Appiah's body language and lip movement and opined that she struggled to cope with the lyrics of the song.

Below are the opinions of social media users to the video:

manifesting said:

"More than school project 😂."

te.ssa2634 said:

"Jackie is singing her own lyrics 😂😂."

osikanii_247 said:

"That one on e bed doesn't have any asaase😂."

thesskuffuor said:

"Is the Ga version by Naa for me 😂😂😂."

beauty_city_gh said:

"I’m worried about Jackie and the unbothered man on the bed😆."

kobirana said:

"I love that scene. I knew ya'll had the lyrics tough 😂❤️."

angie_yaa_favour said:

"Look like Jackie didn’t know what was going on 😂😂😂😂w)n hu hweee."

Naa Ashorkor prepares kenkey

YEN.com.gh reported that Media General broadcaster Naa Ashorkor shared a video capturing her struggles while preparing Ga kenkey, a popular Ghanaian dish.

In the footage, she put in her best effort to stir the thick kenkey dough in a large pot, expressing admiration for food vendors who do this daily.

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions, amused that she still found it challenging to stir the heavy dough despite her regular workouts.

