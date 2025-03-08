Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee has introduced another kente style for corporate women

Cookie Tee looked majestic in a stylish kente ensemble that accentuated her curves for the viral video shoot

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's stylish outfit and short hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, has an unmatched fashion sense.

The TV3 presenter did not disappoint with her stylish look for the 68th Independence Day celebration on March 6, 2025.

Cookie Tee slays in a stylish kente gown. Photo credit: @cookietee

Cookie Tee looked breathtaking in a stylish two-piece kente outfit that has become a wardrobe staple for corporate women in Ghana.

The style influencer wore a short-sleeved kente peplum and matching pencil skirt that highlighted her curves.

The host of the Today Woman's lifestyle show looked elegant in a short pixie cut hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look for the video shoot.

She accessorised her look with gold earrings, bracelets and an expensive gold wristwatch as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

To complete her look, Cookie Tee modelled in elegant, pointed high heels that matched perfectly with her stylish looks.

Ghanaian entertainment show host, Giovanni Caleb, looked dapper in a stylish outfit and designer shoes for the video shoot

Watch the video below:

Cookie Tee flaunts her lavish lifestyle

Ghanaian style influencer Cookie Tee looked sporty in an all-white outfit as she travelled abroad after her lavish birthday celebration in Ghana.

Cookie Tee looked gorgeous in a frontal lace hairstyle and flaunted her bare face without makeup while enjoying a glass of wine.

She looked spectacular in stylish sunglasses and wore a designer scarf to cover her hair while posing for the cameras.

Cookie Tee flaunted her black Yves Saint Laurent bag in the series of photos that is trending on Instagram.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee poses in a white dress

Ghanaian style influencer Cookie Tee looked angelic in a white long lace luxurious dress for her photoshoot.

Cookie Tee wore heavy makeup and her favourite short pixie cut hairstyle while flaunting her red stylish clutch purse that matched perfectly with her look.

She accessorised with designer earrings, bracelets and a gold wristwatch to complete her look as she stepped out.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee celebrates her birthday in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee, who wore a stylish outfit for her birthday shoot.

Cookie Tee was photographed rocking a custom-made outfit by Lauren Couture to celebrate her birthday.

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's beautiful photos that are trending on Instagram.

