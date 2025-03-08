Mohammed Kudus turned West Ham's training session into a dribbling masterclass, leaving his teammates chasing shadows

The 24-year-old put his mesmeric dribbling skills on full display at the club's Rush Green Training Ground in London

He would hope his magical efforts at training translate into goals when the Hammers face Newcastle on Monday, March 10

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

West Ham United players have faced numerous challenges on the pitch, but even they were unprepared for the sheer brilliance Mohammed Kudus brought to training.

The Ghanaian forward put on a dazzling exhibition, leaving teammates in disbelief with his electrifying footwork and audacious dribbles at the Rush Green Training Ground in London.

Mohammed Kudus ran riot in training, seemingly humiliating his West Ham teammates with his magical dribbling. Photo by West Ham United FC.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus 'cooks' his West Ham teammates

A video shared by the club, as seen by YEN.com.gh, captured Kudus effortlessly gliding past defenders during a session under former Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

The 24-year-old combined finesse with precision, weaving through tight spaces and making seasoned professionals look helpless.

His composure, ball mastery, and ability to beat opponents with ease reinforced why he is regarded as one of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League.

Fans react to Kudus’ dribbling masterclass

Supporters were left in awe after witnessing the clip, with many praising the Ghanaian international.

@asteroidjnr_ celebrated his brilliance:

"Starboy for a reason."

@bodiam_james had a wish for the Ghanaian:

"He’s a great player, just wish he’d score more goals ⚒️👍🏼"

@YakubuAlha22198 kept it simple but passionate:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️"

@lindacole48 blended emojis to express admiration:

"🙌🔥⚒️🇬🇭"

@_abram_Lincoln, familiar with Kudus' skills, remained unfazed:

"On a regular. It’s not news."

What’s next for Kudus and West Ham?

The training session formed part of preparations for West Ham's upcoming Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Monday, March 10.

After a shaky start under Potter, the Hammers have responded impressively, securing consecutive victories without conceding.

A triumph over Newcastle would mark the first time in six years that West Ham completes a league double over the Magpies, following their 2-0 win in the first round, according to Flashscore.

Kudus' goal drought and season performance

Individually, Kudus will be eager to end an 11-game goal drought that stretches back to December 2024, when he last found the net in a 1-1 draw against Brighton just days before Christmas.

Mohammed Kudus has not scored a goal in the Premier League for West Ham since December 21, 2024, when he scored against Brighton. Photo by West Ham United FC.

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, he has been involved in four goals this season, scoring three times and providing one assist in 22 appearances.

International duty beckons

Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the Ghanaian international is expected to be named in Otto Addo’s squad for this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

With his undeniable talent and ability to change games, fans will be hoping he rediscovers his scoring touch both for club and country.

West Ham coach praises Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham coach Graham Potter heaped praise on Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian midfielder delivered an outstanding performance in the London derby win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

Kudus, who is attracting interest from top European clubs, played a key role in forcing Arsenal to finish the game with ten men.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh