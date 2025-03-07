Antoine Semenyo has picked the greatest Ghanaian to ever play in the English Premier League

Without hesitation, he named Chelsea legend Michael Essien, a two-time Premier League winner

Essien enjoyed a decorated career at Stamford Bridge, winning multiple trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has picked who he believes is the greatest Ghanaian player to have ever graced the English Premier League.

Over the years, Ghana has produced several outstanding talents in the league, including Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Tony Yeboah, and the late Christian Atsu.

Other notable names include Jeffrey Schlupp, André Ayew, Alex Nyarko, Odartey Lamptey, and Jordan Ayew.

During a rapid-fire Q&A session with BR Football, the Bournemouth star quickly named his pick for the best Ghanaian to have featured in England’s top flight.

Essien, a two-time Premier League winner, enjoyed a stellar nine-year spell at Chelsea, winning multiple trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup, and becoming a fan favorite at Stamford Bridge.

Semenyo is currently enjoying a standout campaign in the Premier League and is on course to join the ranks of Ghanaian greats who have left their mark in England.

The 25-year-old forward recently reached a milestone by making his 50th appearance for Bournemouth.

He also became only the second Ghanaian player to record back-to-back double figures in goals and assists in England.

So far this season, Semenyo has netted seven Premier League goals and added two more in the FA Cup, playing a key role in the Cherries’ impressive run to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Semenyo's impressive season and FA Cup challenge

So far, the former Bristol City attacker has enjoyed a productive campaign, contributing directly to 11 league goals—netting seven times and assisting on four occasions in 26 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

His influence extends beyond domestic league action, with two goals and an assist in the FA Cup, fueling Bournemouth’s hopes of a deep run in the competition.

However, their pursuit of silverware faces a formidable hurdle.

Standing between them and further progress is Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City—a side eager to reclaim the trophy after narrowly missing out in last season’s final against rivals Manchester United.

National duty and Ghana’s World Cup qualifying hopes

Beyond club commitments, Semenyo is expected to be named in Otto Addo’s squad for Ghana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to Graphic Online, the Black Stars will take on Chad on March 21 before locking horns with Madagascar three days later.

With the disappointment of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations still fresh, Ghana will be determined to strengthen their position in the qualifiers.

Victories in both fixtures would significantly enhance their chances of securing a spot at the next global showpiece, marking a step toward redemption on the international stage.

Semenyo advised to stay at Bournemouth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has become the focus of multiple transfer speculations following his impressive performances in the Premier League.

Amid the growing interest, a Ghanaian football legend has advised the in-form Bournemouth striker to remain patient and make a well-thought-out decision regarding his future.

