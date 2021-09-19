Husband Surprises Wife With Brand New Mercedes Benz Day Before She Gives Birth

Kaylie Makenzie went on Twitter sharing stunning snaps of her new Mercedes Benz ride

The photos included one showing the lovely interior, which had a similar colour to its exterior

The mom-to-be was celebrated by many, with male netizens hoping they could do the same in future

A husband went out of his way to ensure his wife was in her best moods as she went into labour.

Kaylie and her husband are expecting a baby boy. Photo: @KaylieMakenzie.

In a beautiful story, the man showered his wife with an amazing car gift just a day before welcoming their child.

Taking to Twitter, a lady with the user name Kay @KaylieMakenzie, disclosed that her hubby bought her a Mercedes Benz a day before she gave birth to their son.

In her post, Kaylie shared stunning photos of the Mercedez AMG ride in black, a beauty in every way.

One of the photos showed the incredible black interior with a bit of red on the seats and car door, plus a huge screen in the middle.

In her caption, Kaylie noted that her husband surprised her with the ride, adding emojis to show her emotions were all over the place.

"My husband really came home and surprised me with my dream mom car a day before I give birth to our son," she wrote.

Netizens react to gift

Many of those who came across Kaylie's tweet congratulated her on her baby and hoped she would have lovely moments with her son in her ride.

Others also prayed that they may be able to gift their wives similar gifts when the opportunity comes.

Pregnant woman gifted ride after feeling unwell

In other news, a pregnant woman with the Twitter handle @Jeniferflee painted how wonderful living in love could be when she shared on Sunday, August 23, what her husband did for her.

Jenifer said when she was feeling unwell, her husband went out and got her the best 'medicine' ever; a brand new Benz.

In the picture she shared on Twitter, she could be seen in a lovely pose with her husband as they stood in front of the new ride.

Her post got mixed reactions on Twitter as people expressed joy at the gift, and those who could not tuck in their envy showed it too.

