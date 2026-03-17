Joe Cole has predicted the winner of the EFL Cup final, citing form and momentum as key factors

Both teams enter the final with league title ambitions, making Sunday’s clash at Wembley Stadium a crucial showdown

While Cole has his prediction, former player Carlton Cole expect the opposing side to claim the trophy

Joe Cole has shared his prediction for the EFL Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The first major trophy of the season will be decided on Sunday when Mikel Arteta’s side faces Pep Guardiola’s team at Wembley Stadium.

Joe Cole Predicts Winner of Arsenal vs Man City Carabao Cup Final

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal booked their place in the final by beating Chelsea FC 4-2 on aggregate, while Manchester City progressed after overcoming holders Newcastle United FC in the semi-finals.

The clash is made even more compelling by the fact that both teams are also battling for the league title this season.

Arsenal, who last lifted the league trophy in 2004, currently hold a nine-point advantage over City, who have dominated English football over the past decade with six titles.

There is a growing belief that victory in this final could provide crucial momentum heading into the decisive run-in, and Cole admits he is backing Arsenal to come out on top — not just in the final, but potentially in both competitions.

“I’m not working on the Carabao Cup final but I’m going as a fan, which I actually haven’t done for a long time,” Cole said on The Dressing Room podcast.

“I fancy Arsenal, I think Arsenal beat them. Having watched Man City live, I fancy Arsenal — but it’s a great game for the neutral.

“I’ll make another prediction, I think there will be a bit of needle and a little bit of nastiness on the benches. There’s a lot of tension building at this point in the season, so look out for that.”

Discussing the title race further, Cole added:

“I was doing the West Ham–Man City game and we’re in the tunnel, the City players are behind me and Arsenal just scored.

“I’ve been in that situation when you’re waiting on a result and it does deflate you. I just can’t see Arsenal dropping that many points now.

“If Man City win their game in hand it will be six points, then if City beat Arsenal it will be three points.

“But City have got to beat Arsenal and I can’t see that. Do you know what I mean?”

While Cole is tipping Arsenal to secure their first major trophy since 2020, others disagree. Carlton Cole believes Manchester City will rise to the occasion.

“I think Man City win it,” he said. “They know it’s time. If they lose this, I think they lose all hope of winning the league.

“So they’re going to have to put this one to bed. I’m going with Man City.”

Wayne Bridge also sided with City, adding:

“I’m going to go with Man City. We know it’s kind of almost over with the league, but them getting a win here puts a bit more pressure on Arsenal. I’m living in hope.”

Source: YEN.com.gh