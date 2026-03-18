An angry Ghanaian lady visited her boyfriend's home and destroyed his television and other items that were in the hall

The young lady who destroyed the items was allegedly angry because another woman called her boyfriend's phone

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

A Ghanaian lady went on a rampage at her boyfriend's house after she found out another woman had called her man's phone.

The lady went to her boyfriend's room and destroyed the things that were in his room because she was angry.

A Ghanaian girlfriend destroys her boyfriend's TV and other items in his apartment. Photo credit: Getty Images & @eddie_wrt/X

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the angry woman was holding a knife and hitting a newly acquired TV with all her energy.

She hit the screen until it was all destroyed, and the television fell from the wall where it was hanging.

The video showed the damaged television and other broken items on the floor.

The incident is said to have happened at Osino in the Eastern Region.

Watch the X video below:

Reaction to angry girlfriend's destruction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@jr_knii said:

"Simple and easy problem. Just report to the police 👮‍♀️. How she will buy a new TV plus repair all damages caused plus take her to court with your small money then see her go to jail after all the payments."

@FrenchkissGh wrote:

"This woman can kill him. He should be wise and leave him ASAP."

@yfmprosper said:

"This cannot, would not, must not and shall not happen to me...this wouldn't even happen in bono region. Anka y3b3sie wo saa da no aa."

@kojokingzkid wrote:

"We go enter Compu Ghana showroom at once by force, immediately."

@Elormonline said:

"I go lef the room for you that night, returned with your family the next day to help pack your things out... Dem go help quantify the broken items and buy them for me in 3 business days. 🤝."

@XanderlexMens wrote:

"I stand by the saying: 'The reason will explain your actions, but not excuse them.' You have seen the signs, don’t wait for the wonders to leave. You can’t stay with a partner who turns into the terminator when they get angry. It’s the TV being smashed today. Your face tomorrow."

@_nursing_guy said:

"Redirected aggression. A “failed” upbringing that couldn’t address her maladaptive tendencies and coping mechanisms, leading her to become quick-to-rage later in life? The psychology behind this reaction is so interesting."

@espioj wrote:

"Ei, but what if the other woman who called was just his mother or sister checking up on him? Chalé, jealousy should never push a woman to do this. Domestic violence is not just an issue that many women face. Men face it too, but just prefer to keep quiet about it."

@The_Big_Nelson said:

"The funny thing is that she thinks another man will accept her after doing this. And this is a sign that she can angrily stub someone over little issues. Such a person must be locked up. The best solution to situations like this is distance. Just distance!!"

Ghanaian man breaks up with his woman after she broke his TV. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Man leaves girlfriend for damaging his tv

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman recounted how her relationship ended after she accidentally broke her boyfriend's mounted TV while cleaning his house.

Despite injuring her leg in the incident, her boyfriend demanded she replace the expensive TV, leading to a heated argument.

Two months later, he threatened to involve the police over the matter, leaving her anxious about potential legal consequences.

Source: YEN.com.gh