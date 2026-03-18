Israel's military has acknowledged that its tank fire led to Ghanaian peacekeepers being injured in Lebanon

The UN peacekeeping mission is stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the demarcation line with Israel

Three soldiers sustained minor injuries, while critically injured Lance Corporal Abrefa Busia successfully underwent surgery

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Israel's military has acknowledged that its tank fire hit a UN position in southern Lebanon on March 6, wounding Ghanaian peacekeepers.

Initial findings by an internal UN inquiry had suggested Israel was behind the attack.

Israel's military acknowledges that its tank fire hit a UN position in southern Lebanon, wounding Ghanaian peacekeepers. Credit: United Nations in Ghana

Source: Facebook

Reuters reported that it had been in touch with a source familiar with the probe.

The UN peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL is stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the demarcation line with Israel.

In a statement to Reuters, Israel's military acknowledged its troops were ​behind the incident.

"A ⁠comprehensive investigation concluded in recent days determined that the fire that hit the UNIFIL personnel was mistakenly carried out by the IDF troops that misidentified the UNIFIL troops as ​the source of the anti-tank fire moments earlier.”

The IDF regrets the incident and has conveyed its apologies through the appropriate channels to Ghana and the United Nations. ​The findings of the investigations have been disseminated within the IDF to prevent recurrence of similar incidents."

Lebanon was pulled into the war in the Middle East when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel that ignited a new Israeli offensive against the group.

Preliminary conclusions led by UNIFIL’s Force Commander Reserve, with support from explosive ordnance disposal specialists, indicated that three strikes ​at the al-Qawzah base were direct hits from the main gun of an Israeli battle tank.

One of the Ghanaians wounded was Lance Corporal Albert Abrefa Busia. He was visited by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on March 15.

After the visit, officials described the soldier's recovery as encouraging in a brief Facebook statement.

GAF assures public of troop's safety

The Ghana Armed Forces has assured the public that other troops remain safe and have taken shelter in underground bunkers amid the fragile security situation.

The incident comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate following the expanding confrontation involving Israel, Iran and allied forces across the region.

Southern Lebanon has become an increasingly volatile theatre due to ongoing exchanges between the Israel Defence Forces and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Ghana Armed Forces say soldiers on a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon are safe. Photo credit: UNIFIL

Source: Twitter

UNIFIL peacekeepers, including the Ghanaian contingent, operate in a buffer zone along the Israel–Lebanon border established under United Nations Security Council mandates to monitor ceasefire arrangements and prevent hostilities between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the government of Ghana has reported the incident to the United Nations through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Ghana has called on all parties involved in the conflict to abide by international humanitarian law and ensure the safety of UN personnel deployed to maintain peace and stability.

Source: YEN.com.gh