Ghanaian auto expert, Eddie Poku, broke down a viral video showing how a badly damaged salvage car was rebuilt and made to look clean, neat, and fully functional for sale

He pointed out key red flags, including seat covers hiding possible issues, poor structural work underneath, and improper welding that could compromise the car’s safety

Despite the car looking perfect on camera with working features, he warned that buyers could face serious mechanical problems, financial loss, and even life-threatening risks if they are not careful

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Ghanaian auto expert and Ryde channel host, Eddie Poku, has raised serious concerns about the dangers of buying used cars after breaking down a video showing how one was rebuilt.

Ghanaian auto dealer highlights hidden risks behind the used car market. Image credit: Getty Images, Rydechannel

Source: Getty Images

In the footage, a heavily damaged vehicle described as a salvage car was taken through a full rebuild process and later presented as a neat, fully functioning car.

On the surface, the workmanship looked impressive, with clean paint, working lights, and smooth operation.

Eddie Poku urged the overlook of appearance

But Eddie Poku urged buyers not to be deceived by appearances.

“There is no way I will use my money to buy some of these cars. No way you should also spend your money on them. Just watch this video, and you will understand what I have been telling you. You have to be careful when buying a car, or else your money will go to waste,” he said.

While acknowledging that the technician behind the rebuild appeared skilled and operated from a well-equipped workshop, he pointed out several worrying signs.

One of the first red flags, according to him, was the use of seat covers, which raised the question of what exactly was being hidden underneath.

He explained that properly rebuilt cars should not need such concealment if everything is done right.

Eddie Poku added that features like the automatic boot and overall paintwork looked convincing on camera, which could easily attract buyers.

However, he stressed that the real problem lies beneath the car.

According to him, the original vehicle was severely damaged, but instead of proper restoration, the entire underside was cut out and replaced with parts from another accident car to preserve the hybrid system.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Eddie Poku labelled the car dangerous

He described this as dangerous, noting that proper structural reinforcement was not done, and the welding underneath the car was poorly executed.

“You can make the car look good, and it will move, but if you spend your money on this car, you will weep and cry because you will have plenty of problems. If you don’t take time, this car can even kill you,” he warned.

The video has since sparked concern among buyers, with many rethinking their decisions when it comes to purchasing so-called used cars.

Ghanaian auto dealer shares hard truths about purchasing used cars. Image credit: Alexey Kopytko. Klaus, Vedfelt (Getty Images).

Source: Getty Images

Auto dealer shared misconceptions about used cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian auto dealer, Carvary Autos, has exposed the costly mistake many buyers make immediately they see a shiny used car.

He shared one simple question every buyer must ask before paying or risk regretting it at the mechanic shop.

According to him, stretching your budget and ignoring key checks could turn your dream car into a financial nightmare.

Source: YEN.com.gh