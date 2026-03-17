Karma President has sparked widespread reactions after a past prophecy about a plane crash resurfaced following the tragic incident in Tema

The fatal crash, involving a light aircraft with registration 9G-ADV, occurred near Oninku Park on March 16, 2026

The resurfaced video of Karma President prophesying the Tema tragedy sparked praise from among Ghanaians on social media

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Popular Ghanaian seer, Karma President, has earned widespread praise on social media after a video of him prophesying a plane crash resurfaced after the tragedy in Tema.

Karma President's prophecy about an impending plane crash resurfaces after a light aircraft went down in Tema on March 16, 2026. Image credit: KarmaPresident

Source: Facebook

A two-seater light aircraft with tail number 9G-ADV crashed near Oninku Park in Tema Community 1 on Monday, March 16, 2026, leading to the death of both individuals on board.

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) acknowledged the tragedy in a statement, noting the aircraft was travelling from Ho to Accra when it crashed.

“The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) can confirm that a microlight aircraft with registration number 9GADV crashed in Tema on Monday, 16 March 2026. The aircraft was flying from Ho to Accra, estimating Accra at 1520 Z. The last contact with the aircraft on radio was 1418 Z," the statement read.

Below is the Facebook post with the statement released by the GCAA.

Karma President’s plane crash prophecy surfaces

In the wake of the tragedy, numerous Ghanaian prophets claimed to have foreseen it in advance.

In a TikTok video shared to his official account on March 16, Karma President also claimed to have foreseen the tragedy in advance.

He shared a video reportedly recorded on November 11, 2025, in the aftermath of the August 6 helicopter crash, in which he warned that another tragedy was impending.

“Another aircraft crash would hit Ghana; it has been ordained in the spiritual realm. I feel sad when I see it, so we would try our best to stop it from happening. It's our country, so we cannot sit idle for such tragedies to occur. We would work on it and try our best, but I cannot assure anyone that it would not happen,” he said.

The video of Karma President seemingly prophesying the Tema plane crash earned praise on social media, with many Ghanaians describing him as a true seer.

Below is the TikTok video of Karma President prophesying the Tema plane crash.

Reactions to Karma President’s plane crash prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Karma President prophesying another deadly plane crash to hit Ghana.

doze_deblackbird said:

"Can you prophesy for me, Daddy?"

Tsoona for life wrote:

"Abi, they did not listen."

Isaac Odei Richmond commented:

"Papa, yes, you said so."

Alpha said:

"Confirmed✅✅. Don’t try, the Gods are really wise."

Mrs Boateng wrote:

"One God nieee, you said it One God."

Eric Boahen Uche's prophecy about a plane crash in Ghana resurfaces after a light aircraft went down in Tema on March 16, 2026. Image credit: EricBoahenUche, WeLoveGhana

Source: Facebook

Prophet Eric Uche's plane crash prophecy fulfilled

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's plane crash prophecy surfaced after the Tema aircraft tragedy.

In a resurfaced video, the man of God warned that 2026 was going to be a bad year for aviation and that a plane crash was likely to happen.

Source: YEN.com.gh