Brahim Diaz was spotted laughing and celebrating on the bench after learning Morocco were declared AFCON 2025 champions

Senegal were stripped of the title, with Morocco awarded the win 58 days after their 1-0 defeat in the final

Diaz had a panenka saved in stoppage time before Senegal scored, but the CAF ruling ultimately forfeited Senegal for leaving the pitch

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Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz appeared to discover he was officially an Africa Cup of Nations champion during the club’s Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Tuesday night saw some of Europe’s biggest clubs in action in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

Video shows how Brahim Diaz's reacted on Real Madrid's bench after Senegal were stripped of AFCON title. Photo: Ishrak Josef.

Source: Getty Images

Among them, Manchester City hosted Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, where the Spanish side secured a 2-1 victory to advance 5-1 on aggregate into the quarter-finals.

Yet, the Champions League result wasn’t the evening’s most talked-about news.

During the matches, it emerged that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had overturned the AFCON final, stripping Senegal of the title and declaring Morocco the winners.

Diaz, a key winger for Morocco, was on Real Madrid’s bench when the news broke, and his reaction was priceless.

How Brahim Diaz reacted after CAF verdict

Perhaps no Moroccan player felt the news more keenly than Diaz, who had missed a chance to put his team ahead in the 90+24th minute when his panenka penalty was saved, just moments before Pape Gueye scored what seemed to be Senegal’s winning goal.

The 26-year-old’s response suggested the news hit home. He was seen laughing and pumping his fists in celebration while being told something on the bench, a reaction that strongly hinted he had just learned of Morocco’s belated crowning as AFCON champions - 58 days after their 1-0 defeat to Senegal.

Watch Brahim Diaz's reaction below:

While it’s not confirmed that CAF’s decision caused Diaz’s celebration, his playful and jovial response appeared to reflect the relief of finally being recognized as a winner.

Morocco will now presumably receive official winners’ medals, even as fans will not forget the images of Senegal lifting the trophy immediately after the January final.

The ruling came after the controversial late penalty in the final. Diaz had been judged to have been fouled by Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf, which awarded Morocco the late spot-kick.

Morocco are now the official 2025 AFCON champions following CAF’s ruling, and the complete list of past winners has been revised. Image credit: Sebastien Bozon, Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

After roughly 16 minutes of delay, Senegal captain Sadio Mane persuaded his team to return to the field, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saving the penalty.

Senegal went on to win the match on the day, but CAF’s later ruling overturned the result, stating that Senegal had forfeited the game by leaving the pitch.

Why CAF stripped Senegal of 2025 AFCON

Earlier, YEN.com.gh took an in-depth look at the full rules the CAF Appeal Board invoked to strip Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title and award the trophy to Morocco.

The key provisions come from Articles 82 and 84 of the official 2025 AFCON regulations, which outline team forfeits and disciplinary measures.

Source: YEN.com.gh