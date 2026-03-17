Anthony Joshua paid an emotional tribute to his late friends, celebrating Mother’s Day with their grieving families

The tribute came months after a tragic car accident in Nigeria claimed the lives of Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, in which Joshua survived with minor injuries

During the gathering, Joshua danced, shared jokes, and reflected on his friends’ legacy, emphasizing his ongoing grief and connection to them

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Anthony Joshua paid an emotional tribute to his late friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, as he celebrated Mother’s Day with their grieving families.

The heavyweight champion had been involved in the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of his two close friends in Makun, southwestern Nigeria, in late December.

Anthony Joshua Dances with Families of Friends Lost in Car Crash on Mother’s Day

Source: Getty Images

The trio had been enjoying a holiday in Nigeria, the birthplace of Joshua’s parents, following his knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami.

Footage from the crash showed Joshua wincing in pain as he emerged from the mangled Lexus SUV, where he had been seated in the back, clearly injured.

The 36-year-old was hospitalized but escaped with minor injuries and was released on New Year’s Day. The vehicle had collided with a stationary truck.

The driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, has since appeared in a Nigerian court, charged with causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid license. The case is reportedly adjourned until April.

In the weeks since, Joshua has been mourning the loss of two of his closest friends, who had been part of his inner circle for much of his career. Shortly after the tragedy, he shared on social media:

“Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers. I didn’t even realise how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men. 100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents. I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers.”

Anthony Joshua knocks Jake Paul out in round six of their non-title heavyweight bout in Miami on December 19, 2025. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Joshua also posted a photograph with some of Sina and Latif’s family and loved ones in the days following the fatal crash.

During this period, he has kept a low profile, focusing on recovering from both the physical and emotional trauma.

Over the weekend, however, Joshua shared a special moment with his own family and the families of Sina and Latif to celebrate Mother’s Day.

A touching video from the gathering shows Joshua dancing and joking with loved ones, offering a moment of warmth amid the grief.

He also paid homage to his fallen friends, reflecting on their absence with visible emotion:

“I thank God that we can come under one roof and celebrate our mothers, celebrate our brothers, celebrate those that are not with us, celebrate those that are with us, knowing that our fate will one day come. We just stay strong until that day. We pray for our transition and just to be great in the afterlife. Why I talk about that is because my heart is for my bros right now.”

The tribute served as both a celebration of family and a heartfelt acknowledgment of the friends he lost, showing Joshua’s resilience and deep connection to those closest to him.

Inside the decision that saved AJ's life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fresh details from court revealed a twist of fate in Anthony Joshua’s tragic accident in Nigeria.

Testimony showed that the former heavyweight champion changed seats shortly before the vehicle crashed into a stationary truck.

Source: YEN.com.gh