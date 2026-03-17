The Ghanaian media personality, Kevin Taylor, has blasted the founder of Bills Micro-credit, Richard Nii Armah Quaye

This came after some of his staff were seen in a trending video assaulting an elderly woman, believed to be his customer

The four suspects have since been arrested by the Ghana Police Service, with the company addressing the video

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The US-based Ghanaian journalist, Kevin Taylor, has criticised the founder of Bills Micro-credit after his four staff members assaulted an elderly woman believed to be the company's customer.

The US-based Ghanaian journalist, Kevin Taylor, reportedly blasts Richard Nii Armah Quaye over the staff's assault on a customer. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Source: Facebook

On Monday, March 16, 2026, a disturbing video emerged, showing some men in Bill Micro-credit’s T-shirts engaging in a heated argument with a woman identified as Hargar Emaser. During the confrontation, one of them reportedly seized her mobile phone. While attempting to retrieve it with her baby in her arms, Hagar lost her balance and fell to the ground.

The video drew strong condemnation from the public and civil society organisations, who criticised the use of force in debt recovery.

In response, Bills Micro-Credit Limited confirmed that the officers involved had been suspended immediately following a directive from the company’s board.

The company condemned the incident and stated that it had launched internal investigations to determine the full circumstances of the confrontation.

The Kwabenya District Police Command has taken four field officers of Bills Micro-Credit into custody in connection with the incident, which occurred at Ashongman Estate. The arrests, executed on Sunday, March 15, 2026, follow public outrage after the video went viral on social media.

According to Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Region, Hagar reported the assault on March 13. The suspects, identified as Denis Wornyo (38), Albert Amarh (40), Ebenezer Amartei (23), and Atsu Lawson (27), are assisting police with investigations and have provided caution statements.

The incident has reignited conversations about the practices of some microfinance institutions in recovering debts, with calls for stricter regulation to protect clients, particularly vulnerable individuals such as single mothers, from abuse.

The Instagram post of Bills Micro-credit’s press release is below:

Kevin Taylor reacts to Bills staff assault

Speaking on his show “With All Due Respect” on Loud Silence TV, Kevin Taylor condemned the actions of the suspects, disclosing how bad what they did was.

According to him, he would not discredit the company or bring them down because of the four staff, however, he noted that microfinance institutions should strategise how debts would be retrieved when setting up the constitution.

He claimed there has been an alleged trend where some microfinance institutions turn to abuse their customers, which must stop. The media personality sent a strong warning to these companies, including Bills Micro-credit, claiming there might be retaliation if any institution repeats the same action.

He added that if these institutions are not ready to go through the pain to collect their money legally, it would be better if they do not venture into such business.

Kevin Taylor indirectly blasted Richard Nii Armah Quaye, disclosing that the company begs customers to come for the loans while he allegedly moved around calling himself a billionaire and reportedly bullying their poor customers.

The media personality's reaction has caused a massive stir on social media.

The Facebook video of Kevin Taylor is below:

The Staff members of Bills Micro-credit seen assaulting a customer arrested by the Ghana Police Service. Image credit: Ghana Police/Facebook

Source: UGC

Woman assaulted by Bills Micro-credit staff speaks

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hargar Emaser, the woman who was assaulted, shared her ordeal after the disturbing incident by Bills Micro-Credit officers, drawing nationwide attention.

The 42-year-old woman explained that the unforeseen event occurred over a GH¢300 outstanding loan on her account.

Hargar's story has triggered a massive reaction on social media, with Ghanaians sharing their varied opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh