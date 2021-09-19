- The police is on alert against bouts of violence amid the new MMDCEs list

- There have been protests against some nominees

- Acting PRO for the police says some deployments have already been made

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Ghana Police Service is preparing for pockets of violent protests amid the release of MMDCEs by the Ministry of Local Government.

The police have thus deployed personnel nationwide to curb any disturbances that may arise. The acting Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori.

MMDCE list: Ghana Police on red alert for violent protests

ACP Kwesi Ofori told the media that the police will do everything possible to ensure peace.

So far, 14 police divisions in the Greater Accra Region have been supported with personnel from the Regional Command to ensure they are up to the task.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

There's a new Accra mayor

Elizabeth Sackey has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the Mayor of Accra, replacing Mohammed Adjei Sowah.

Her name was part of the list of MMDCEs appointed by the President. Before her appointment, there were some protests at the Odododiodoo constituency where her position was being rejected.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah called for calm imploring protestors to respect the decision of the President.

"As responsible citizens, we should recognize the President's authority to nominate individuals of his choice to promote his plan, and we must support the appointees to succeed. Therefore, I support all the President's nominations and commit to continue working towards the country's development," he stated.

After a long wait of suspicions and gossip, the Ministry of Local Government has released the complete list of MMDCEs.

In a press conference, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urged to support these MMDCEs as they continued the government's development agenda.

But out of the 260 nominated MMDCEs in Ghana, only 38 are women.

Source: Yen News