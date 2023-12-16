Two persons accused of stealing three goats from a chop bar had their heads shaved with machetes

The two suspects were being targetted by a youth group at Sawdadiem in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region

They have also been accused of committing other crimes in the community, such as sexual assault

Two persons accused of theft had their heads shaved with machetes at Sawdadiem in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

According to reports, the two had been accused of stealing goats in the community and have been identified as Seidu and Nyamekye.

The suspects were handed over to police after the punishment. Source: Getty Images

The suspects had been on the radar of the volunteer youth groups in the Sawdadiem community because of the thefts.

They have also been accused of committing other crimes in the community, such as sexual assault, before they were caught stealing a goat that belonged to a chop bar in the area.

A chop bar owner reported the theft of three of her goats to the volunteers to help her retrieve them.

The haircut using the machetes was to teach the thieves a lesson following which they were handed over to police.

Man jailed for violent robbery

A 19-year-old man was jailed 17 years after stabbing a woman and robbing her of GH¢976 in August 2023.

The convict pleaded for mercy when he was given a 17-year jail term for the attack, which took place at Sakumono.

The convict said he did not know what came over him when he attacked and robbed the woman.

Kwame Danso township protests robbery incidents

YEN.com.gh also reported that residents of Kwame Danso in the Sene West District protested because of incessant robbery incidents.

The protest came after a robbery incident left one dead and four wounded at a phone shop in July 2023.

The DCE of the area has pledged to appeal for security reinforcements from the regional minister.

Thief traced using stolen AirPods

In August 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief was arrested after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects, including an Apple AirPods.

30-year-old Bortey Borteye's decision to steal the AirPods helped police track the gadget on the complainant's phone, leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed on two counts for five and two years, but the sentences will run concurrently.

Source: YEN.com.gh