Baby mamas, side chicks excluded from new succession bill

- The new succession bill has canceled out concubines

- A succession lawyer says baby mamas and side chicks will not inherit the property of deceased lovers.

- The new intestate succession bill is in Article 22 of the Intestate Succession Bill and the Property Rights of Spouses Bill.

Ghana has a new Intestate Succession Bill and in it are no provisions for concubines - baby mamas and side chicks.

The Chairperson of the Executive Council of LAWA Ghana, Sheila Minkah-Premo says that both the Intestate Succession Bill and the Property Rights of Spouses Bill that regulate inheritance, have not captured these persons because they are not considered spouses.

“These two laws based on Article 22 have gone side by side: the Intestate Succession Bill and the Property Rights of Spouses Bill. In an earlier version of the Property Rights of Spouses Bill, an attempt was made to make provision for cohabitees who have lived for five years, but that was strongly objected to. So the last draft of the Property Rights of Spouses Bill, that has been totally taken off. The idea is that, they said, if you look at Article 22, it talks about spouses, it doesn’t talk about anything else,” she said.

Ensuring peace amid MMDCEs list

The Ghana Police Service is preparing for pockets of violent protests amid the release of MMDCEs by the Ministry of Local Government.

The police have thus deployed personnel nationwide to curb any disturbances that may arise. The acting Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori.

ACP Kwesi Ofori told the media that the police will do everything possible to ensure peace.

So far, 14 police divisions in the Greater Accra Region have been supported with personnel from the Regional Command to ensure they are up to the task.

There's a new Accra mayor

Elizabeth Sackey has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the Mayor of Accra, replacing Mohammed Adjei Sowah.

Her name was part of the list of MMDCEs appointed by the President. Before her appointment, there were some protests at the Odododiodoo constituency where her position was being rejected.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah called for calm imploring protestors to respect the decision of the President.

"As responsible citizens, we should recognize the President's authority to nominate individuals of his choice to promote his plan, and we must support the appointees to succeed. Therefore, I support all the President's nominations and commit to continue working towards the country's development," he stated.

After a long wait of suspicions and gossip, the Ministry of Local Government has released the complete list of MMDCEs.

In a press conference, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urged to support these MMDCEs as they continued the government's development agenda.

But out of the 260 nominated MMDCEs in Ghana, only 38 are women.

Source: Yen