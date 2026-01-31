Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun has broken his silence after his prophecy about former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong winning the NPP's 2026 presidential primaries failed to materialise on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The NPP held its presidential primaries to elect a new flagbearer to represent them against the NDC and other political parties in the 2028 general elections.

The party's internal election came over a year after they suffered a major defeat in the 2024 general elections to the current ruling party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Provisional results from the NPP presidential primaries indicate that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu, who previously lost woefully to President John Dramani Mahama in the last general elections, is on course to become the flagbearer for a second time.

Bawumia faced fierce competition from former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong, all of whom were looking to lead the party in the 2028 elections as its presidential candidate.

Before the elections, Prophet ElBernard was emphatic that Kennedy Agyapong would become the newly elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Prophet ElBernard speaks after failed prophecy

In a long statement on his official Facebook page, Prophet ElBernard apologised for his inaccurate prophetic declaration about the NPP primaries.

He also accepted full responsibility for Kennedy Agyapong's projected loss.

