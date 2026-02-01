Antoine Semenyo is steadily building his reputation as one of Ghana’s standout performers in the Premier League

The 26-year-old’s lone goal against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday night brought his tally to 32

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the highest-scoring Ghanaians in Premier League history

Antoine Semenyo continues to move closer to the summit of Ghana’s Premier League scoring chart after another decisive moment in England’s top flight.

The Manchester City attacker found the net on Sunday, February 1, 2026, during a gripping contest with Tottenham, a match that produced four goals and plenty of drama.

That effort pushed him nearer to Jordan Ayew’s long-standing mark, placing his name firmly among the nation’s elite performers in the Premier League.

The finish also highlighted how quickly he has settled since arriving at the Etihad in a £62.5 million switch from AFC Bournemouth.

In only five outings for his new club, he has already delivered four goals. Such output shows a player brimming with belief, seizing responsibility on a big stage without hesitation.

Semenyo closes in on EPL scoring record

Semenyo's latest milestone adds another layer to a remarkable rise. Back in October 2025, he moved past Anthony Yeboah on the all-time list for Ghanaians in the league.

That achievement signalled a changing of the guard, with a new generation forward stepping into territory once dominated by legends.

His path to this point has never been straightforward. As a youngster, he was released by Arsenal, a setback that might have ended many dreams.

Instead, he regrouped, worked through the lower tiers of English football, and gradually sharpened his game.

Strong running, physical presence, and calm finishing became trademarks. Time at Bournemouth gave him a platform, while the recent transfer to Manchester has amplified his influence.

Beyond numbers, his journey resonates because of its human side. There were moments of doubt, spells away from bright lights, and long hours spent proving he belonged.

Now, he stands as one of Ghana’s most reliable threats in attack, delivering when pressure rises.

Ghana’s top five Premier League goalscorers

Here is a closer look at the five most prolific Ghanaians in Premier League history:

5. Andre Ayew – 21 goals

Andre Ayew sits fifth with 21 goals. The elder Ayew brother made his presence felt at Swansea, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest.

His first season in Wales brought 12 strikes in 34 appearances, marking his most productive spell, according to Transfermarkt.

4. Jeffrey Schlupp – 22 goals

Schlupp follows with 22 goals. A member of Leicester’s unforgettable title-winning squad, he built a reputation for flexibility across several positions.

Now representing Norwich in the Championship, he remains respected for steady displays over many seasons.

3. Anthony Yeboah – 24 goals

The iconic striker ranks third with 24 goals. His stay in England was brief, yet unforgettable. Thunderous finishes and fearless play made him a fan favourite at Leeds.

As noted by All Football, those 24 efforts came in fewer than 50 matches, a return that stood as the gold standard for years.

2. Antoine Semenyo – 32 goals

Once overlooked, he has climbed to the summit through persistence, now shining for club and country. Semenyo is not scoring goals for fun, and it's only a matter of time before he surpasses Jordan's record.

1. Jordan Ayew – 42 goals

Ghana’s current captain built that tally across spells with Aston Villa, Swansea, Crystal Palace, and Leicester.

Durability and adaptability have kept him relevant, setting the benchmark others now aim to reach.

