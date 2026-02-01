Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that he would build on President Akufo-Addo’s achievements after he was elected in the NPP primaries

The politician stated that he would focus on digitalisation, education, and infrastructure, rather than abandoning policies that are already transforming lives

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching Mahamudu Bawumia's watch on YouTube video

Vice President D. Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to build on the legacy of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if elected as President of Ghana.

He made this announcement after he was elected as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate after the intense primaries on January 31, 2026.

Bawumia and Akufo-Addo

Source: Getty Images

Bawumia to continue Akufo-Addo's legacy

Speaking to party delegates and supporters, Dr Bawumia described himself as a product of the Akufo-Addo administration and stressed that continuity would be key to sustaining Ghana’s development gains.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government has laid a strong foundation in areas such as digitalisation, infrastructure, education, and healthcare. He noted that initiatives like the Ghana Card, mobile money interoperability, Free SHS, and major road and hospital projects have transformed lives and modernised the economy.

Dr Bawumia said his vision is to deepen these reforms while introducing innovative policies to address emerging challenges, especially youth unemployment and economic growth.

Mahamudu Bawumia calls for peace after NPP primaries

He also used the opportunity to call for unity within the party, urging NPP members to focus on shared values rather than internal divisions. Dr Bawumia emphasised that a united NPP would be better positioned to “break the eight” and retain power in the 2024 general elections.

As the primaries draw closer, his message of continuity, stability, and innovation is clearly aimed at convincing delegates that he is best placed to protect and advance the NPP’s record in government.

Reactions as Bawumia vows to continue Akufo-Addo's work

Some social media users have expressed mixed reactions as Bawumia promised to continue the good works of former President Nana Akufo-Addo at the just-ended NPP primaries. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions:

Kwame stated:

"Continue the work of Akuffo Addo?? Eniɛ sɛ yɛ wu."

bags_avenuegh stated:

"Cool chop for the ndc...kruya kruya."

limoheart59 stated:

"Don’t worry , you are coming back to increase tax right and fuel prices …👍👍👍."

lizcodjoe stated:

"I’ll come back to this comments section when it’s fully cooked 😂."

ma_xwell2749 stated:

"NDC victory again 2028 . Dr Bawumia is a done deal 🤝."

nii_cobby stated:

"I don't know whether I'm happy or sad mpo 😂😂😂😢😢😢."

pena.223 stated:

"With this statement, the man has lost the election totally 😢."

Delbruce stated:

"Can’t wait for another nice defeat."

dufiegmail.com stated:

"NDC don't have to campaign."

dufiegmail.com_ stated:

"For 8yrs and all your govt would boost of is all called free education.. ln a yr and see what the NDC's have done and still doing. 2028 these delegates or less will vote for you."

kest8116 stated:

"To continue Nana Akuffu Addo's work?😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳🏃."

global_trends_stories stated:

"23% kraa you won’t get."

malgu_art stated:

"As your government Dey power then we no Dey this country ?😂."

minatt_saeed stated:

"Awurade kasa w’ate 😂."

tmt_king_109 stated:

"Which good work Nana started 😡 don't angry me."

braaah_coss stated:

"Massa count you and you driver out come 2028 you will see ur smoothness level delegates has done their part now the youth it’s our own."

