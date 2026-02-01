Legendary Brazilian footballer David Luiz, who played for Chelsea in England, has disclosed his love for Ghana

The 2012 UEFA Champions League winner signed for Brazilian club Fortazela ahead of the new Serie A season

Ghanaian youngster, who plays for Capital Club de Futebol, met the Brazilian icon during his time on loan at Fortazela

Former Chelsea and Brazil defender David Luiz has shared his love for West African nation, Ghana.

The legendary footballer returned to Brazil to join Fortaleza as he winds up an illustrious career, which saw him win several titles in Europe.

Luiz is fondly remembered for his time with Chelsea, where he won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.

While in Europe, he also played for French giants Paris Saint Germain, Benfica and Arsenal.

In a video shared on TikTok by a Ghanaian football based in Brazil, Michael Quarcoo, the former Chelsea star stated that he loved the African country.

"Hello everyone from Ghana. I love you guys. Thank you for your support," he said.

The former Arsenal player spent the last three years at Flemengo before joining Forteleza in January 2025.

Meanwhile, Quarcoo, who moved to Brazil a year ago, returned to parent club Capital Clube de Futebol after spending a season on loan at Fortazela's U20.

He has also met other Brazilian greats, including former Real Madrid star, Marcelo, who recently retired from football.

Quarcoo has made nine appearances across all competitions in Brazil in 2025, per Transfermarkt.

David rejects Europe move to join Fortaleza

The 37-year-old decided to stay in Brazil despite offers from clubs in Europe including Olympiakos.

The defender had enjoyed three decent years with Flamengo and was a free agent, but chose to join Fortaleza.

“He had other proposals with much higher economic conditions, but he chose Fortaleza and understands that our project has more to do with his professional aspirations and life values,” said the club's general director, Marcelo Paz, as quoted by BeSoccer.

He signed a one-year deal with the option of a further year to join the club.

"David Luiz has started working at Fortaleza. His first day began early Tuesday morning (21), when he arrived at Fortaleza Airport and was warmly embraced by the Tricolor Nation. Exams, special meetings and learning about the Club marked his beginning at Pici," wrote Fortalezela on Instagram.

"In the morning, David Luiz underwent an exercise test, where he underwent physical exams, and a cardiogram, exams focused on the heart. In the afternoon, he showed up at the Alcides Santos Center of Excellence, signed a contract, got to know the facilities and his new teammates. Marinho, a longtime teammate, was one of the most affectionate with the new reinforcement."

