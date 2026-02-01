Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun has spoken to his congregation after his prophecy about the NPP's 2026 presidential primaries failed to come to pass

The prophet took accountability for the failure of his prophecies and shared his plans for the future in his church after Kennedy Agyapong's defeat

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun's address to the church triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians online

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, the founder and General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, addressed his congregants for the first time after his prophecy about former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong winning the NPP's 2026 presidential primaries failed to materialise on Saturday, January 31 2026.

Prophet Bernard ElBernard addresses his congregation after his prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong's NPP primaries win fails to materialise. Photo source: Prophet ElBernard, Ken Agyapong

Source: Twitter

The popular prophet had earlier, on January 31, 2026, released an apology and accountability statement to the public after his prophecy did not come to pass.

In a video on X, Prophet ElBernard said he needed to speak to his church members so they would know the decision he had taken. He referred to aspects of a book he authored on prophecy, where he spoke about what happened when prophets got it wrong.

He told the church that he was not discouraged and did not need to be encouraged since he viewed himself as an encouragement.

The prophet told the congregation that even though he would be in church on Sundays, he would not preach for several weeks.

“This morning, I’m not going to preach the Word of God to you, and for several weeks I won’t be preaching even though I’ll be in service with you,” Prophet Bernard El Bernard declared during Sunday service.

He added that he would not decide for his congregants whether to stay in the church or leave for other churches. However, the congregants stood and clapped to show their love and support for their prophet. This could also be a sign that they would not leave the church.

The NPP held its presidential primaries to elect a new flagbearer to represent them against the NDC and other political parties in the 2028 general elections.

ElBernard's remarks after failed prophecy stir reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @cdrafrica on X. Read them below:

@Adu_parkoh1 said:

"Look at the shame you have brought to yourself, the debt you have caused to Christianity, all because of your selfish interest. If I were a member of this church, the day he predicted that Ken would win in church would have been my last day in that church."

@bobodealaso1 wrote:

"This is how God gives a 'prophet 'a humble pie to eat. READ👉🏾 @ProphElbernard 'If you are proud, you will soon come to an end. Anyone who boasts will soon fall.' Proverbs 16:18 easy."

@IAMPHORMAT said:

"Pastors who lack common sense always go through it. What does politics got to do with a pastor? Stop that."

Prophet ElBernard prophesies a Ken Agyapong win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that months before the campaign for the NPP's presidential primaries started, Prophet ElBernard prophesied victory for Ken Agyapong and even released a book detailing his prophecy.

Even though Bawumia was highly tipped to win, with Global InfoAnalytics and other pollsters predicting his victory, ElBernard was unwavering in his prophecies for the former Assin Central MP.

His prophecies led to clashes with the NPP's Abronye, a leading Bawumia supporter, and other prophets like Nigel Gaisie, who prophesied a convincing win for the former vice president.

In an appearance on Asempa FM, ElBernard staked his credibility as a prophet of God for 27 years on his prophecy that Ken Agyapong would win, with Global InfoAnalytics' Mussa Dankwah also putting his credibility on the line for a Bawumia win.

Source: YEN.com.gh