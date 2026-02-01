Prophet Kofi Oduro, the founder of Alabaster International Ministry, advised church leaders on how to deal with politicians

His caution came after Prophet ElBernard's prophecy about Ken Agyapong winning the 2026 NPP flagbearership failed to materialise

The founder of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has entreated his church leaders to desist from making political prophecies.

Prophet Kofi Oduro was speaking a day after Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun's prophecy about former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong winning the NPP's 2026 presidential primaries failed to materialise.

Prophet Kofi Oduro warns his fellow church leaders to stay away from political prophecies. Photo credit: Kofi Oduro

Prophet Kofi Oduro, while preaching in his church, called on his fellow pastors to focus on preaching the gospel instead of prophesying to politicians.

He added that there are souls to be won into God's kingdom instead of focusing on politicians who have little or no regard for Christ.

"Let's stop helping these politicians. We have the gospel to preach, we have souls to win. Let's not use the pulpit for political nonsense. We have a Christ to glorify. Most of these politicians are very disrespectful to God; very promiscuous, very adulterous, and most of them don't care about God. Why do we have to care about them and pay so much attention? We have the whole Bible, open the word, preach the word and leave these uncircumcised people. The pulpit is not for politics."

Reactions to Prophet Oduro's comment on political prophesies

@ViniciusJu98802 said:

"Meanwhile, he talks about politics more than any other pastor…see hypocrites."

@nhyira_premium wrote:

"The body of Christ must return to the Gospel. People are losing their faith gradually and abandoning the church because of the attitudes of some 'men of God.' My prayer is that God’s salvation may come upon the church again to deliver the church."

@Utd_Galaxy said:

"The word is 'political prophecies'. Have you guys ever heard or seen him prophesying who's going to win an election before?"

@KingVacko wrote:

"We will see all the hypocrites in this country. Today, this man is saying what? Is this not the same person who was constantly lambasting the previous government? This was screaming here and there, now what is he saying, wow. Let’s give time some time."

@ReestonJnr said:

"Sir, with all due respect, this shouldn’t come from you. What haven’t you used your pulpit to do under Addo D? You’ve used it to virtually insult/attack everyone in his government. UTV took you off, and your first move was to attack the then government, today you are quiet."

@NanaBaffour99 wrote:

"The gospel is our mandate, but the Church ministers to people living in real social and political realities. These issues affect us too, so it isn’t wrong for a Christian/pastor to speak or even prophesy about them."

@kwasinzema said:

"Context here is political nonsense. Not a constructive political comment as a citizen. Even the disciples cast a vote to elect another disciple when Judas died. Politics is everywhere."

@barimayawpoku wrote:

"Rev Minister, respectfully, I think you are guilty of this. I hope your words mean you’ve accepted your errors and will change going forward."

@thesag_1 said:

"Since when did he realise they have a gospel to preach?"

