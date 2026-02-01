Ifunanya, a fast-rising Nigerian singer and vocalist, reportedly passed away after a snake bit her at her residence

Reports suggest that Nanyah was active on her social media pages just some hours before her untimely demise

Social media users who learnt of her passing shared their thoughts on the tragic incident and consoled the family

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and vocalist Ifunanya, popularly known as Nanyah_music, has reportedly passed away, leaving the Nigerian music scene in mourning.

Sources claim the young singer died after being bitten by a snake at her home. After the snake bite, Nanyah was immediately rushed to the hospital so she could receive care. However, she did not survive.

Fast-Rising Nigerian singer, Nanyah_music, passes away after a snake bite. Photo credit: @nanyah_music

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest the hospital she was taken to did not have an antivenom to administer.

Nanyah was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. As of the time of reporting, no official statement has been released by her family.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media showed a long black snake held by a man. Many alleged that it was the snake that bit the promising singer.

Nanyah Music is best known for her powerful Catholic hymns and classical covers like 'Time to Say Goodbye' on TikTok. Reports suggest that she had shared content and interacted with followers shortly before news of her death broke.

Netizens mourn Nanyah

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions online on Nanyah's death. Many people were amazed, considering she was reportedly active online a few hours before her passing. Others condemned the Nigerian health system. Read the comments below:

@Honey4rmDErock said:

"It is not an ordinary snake, evil is on the rise everywhere, protect your life and family from the activities of the wicked 🖤🙏 dwell in the secret place of the most high God."

@StatsbyJordan wrote:

"So sad 💔. I remember when I was bitten by a scorpion late at night, I thought I was gonna die that day."

@HRH_bankeoniru said:

"Can you even imagine this? She made it to the hospital alive, yet she died simply because there was no antivenom available. What sort of hospital lacks something so basic? Yet another young, full-of-life singer has lost her life to a snake bite that should be easily treatable. People are saying I'm going too far with my outrage. No, I'm just fed up!"

@Paulexdare12 wrote:

"So sad 😢... Someone was holding the snake alive on a video I watched."

@storyglimmer said:

"Since I killed a scorpion in my house, I have lost peace of mind."

@itskingtimothy0 wrote:

"This Nanyah story is just somehow, because I know, a larger number of people do survive snake bites daily. Omo So sad, I just got to know about her after her death."

@SixtusAgbakwuru said:

"This is so incredibly sad and shocking. A young, fast-rising talent with so much promise, lost in such a sudden and tragic way at home. My deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, and the entire music community mourning Nanyah_music. May her soul rest in peace."

