Cristiano Ronaldo Jr showcased brilliant skill to leave an opponent on the turf during Al-Nassr’s U16 clash with Al Ahli U16

The youngster has been part of Al-Nassr’s academy since his famous father joined the Saudi club after the 2022 World Cup

Fans quickly flooded social media with praise, with many suggesting the young Ronaldo should consider a move to Europe in the future

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has once again captured attention after a moment of magic on the field sparked huge reaction online.

A short clip of the teenager weaving past an opponent spread quickly, with supporters replaying the sequence again and again.

Cristiano Jr Goes Viral After Insane Dribble Leaves Opponent Flat on the Pitch. Photo credit: @CristianoJrx07/X and @TimelineCR7/X.

Cristiano Jr destroys opponent with insane skill

The highlight came from a tight situation where space looked limited. The young attacker received possession, kept control with sharp touches, then shifted his body to send a defender the wrong way.

His marker lost balance and went down as he burst forward into open grass. Cheers followed from those nearby as he drove toward the area.

He then tried to set up a teammate, but a covering defender stepped in to clear, forcing a corner. Even without a final product, the skill alone became the talking point.

Online reaction was instant. Admirers praised his confidence and technique, while others debated his current development path. YEN.com.gh gathered some responses from X as the clip made rounds.

@AmanKha63594235 boldly wrote:

"He needs to be in European academy...Real Madrid."

@AugustCris7 questioned:

"Why is he playing in these bad pitches in Saudi?"

Such comments show the level of interest already surrounding a player still in his mid teens.

A dive into Cristiano Jr's career

At only 15, he remains in the early chapters of his journey, yet flashes like this fuel belief that he could build something special of his own.

His foundation has been shaped across respected youth setups. He spent time in the systems of Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United during different stages of his childhood before relocating to Saudi Arabia alongside his father.

Since then, he has featured in age grade competitions with Al Nassr, collecting silverware and gaining match exposure.

International duty has also brought bright moments. In November, he celebrated his first trophy with Portugal Under-15 at the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia, scoring twice in the final to help seal the title.

He later added another success by assisting Portugal's Under-16 in lifting the Federation Cup in Turkey in November 202, according to beIN Sports.

Ronaldo's snr nears 1000-goal mark

While his son creates early highlights, his father continues to chase history. The Portuguese legend, approaching 41, has reached 961 career goals as he moves toward the dream of hitting four figures.

Beyond personal numbers, he is also focused on helping Al Nassr return to the top domestically, with their last league crown coming in 2019.

Together, their stories show two paths at different stages, one nearing the final stretch, the other just beginning to unfold.

