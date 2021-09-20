Owusu Bempah has spoken for the first time after his encounter with the police and court last week

According to him, Akufo-Addo and Mahama sent a delegation to visit him

He thanked all those who showed concern during his trying times

Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has spoken for the first time after his remand, hospitalization, and subsequent bail over the past week.

In a report filed by GhanaWeb, while addressing his congregants during church service, Owusu Bempah revealed that both Akufo-Addo and Mahama sent delegations to visit when he was on a short admission at the police hospital.

He took the opportunity to thank well-wishers and sympathizers who checked up on him during his troubles.

He also mentioned a long list of NPP and NDC stalwarts like the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, and National Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, who also showed concern for his plight and checked up on him.

Owusu Bempah rushed to the hospital

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was rushed to the hospital over an unknown illness after being remanded in police custody.

He was rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra a few hours after a court hearing.

A photo also popped up online, suggesting that Owusu Bempah was put in handcuffs when he was sent to the hospital.

The photo shows the lower part of a man lying in a hospital bed with his left hand handcuffed to the bed. Apart from being handcuffed, a police guard was placed beside Owusu Bempah to ensure that he does not escape from the hospital.

What did Owusu Bempah do?

On Sunday, September 12, 2021, there were reports that Owusu Bempah had been arrested by police personnel from the Greater Accra Regional command.

A video even popped up showing the 'man of God' in the midst of police officers at the Dansoman Divisional Headquarters.

Later, a police statement indicated that Owusu Bempah's men were to be arrested in connection with videos of them issuing threats and brandishing weapons.

Per the statement, the police believe Owusu Bempah instructed his church members to assault the officers.

As of the time the police statement was released, Owusu Bempah and his boys were still in custody.

