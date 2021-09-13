Owusu Bempah Rushed To Hospital After Court Denied Him Bail; Photo Of Him In Handcuffs Pops Up
Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has been hospitalised over an unknown after being remanded in police custody.
According to a Citinewsroom report, the head pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International was rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra a few hours after the court hearing.
A photo has also popped up online suggesting that Owusu Bempah was put in handcuffs when he was sent to the hospital.
The photo shows the lower part of a man lying in a hospital bed with his left handcuffed to the bed.
A report on Mynewsgh claimed that, apart from being handcuffed, a police guard was placed beside Owusu Bempah to ensure that he does not escape from the hospital.
