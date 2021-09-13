Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has been hospitalised over an unknown after being remanded in police custody.

According to a Citinewsroom report, the head pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International was rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra a few hours after the court hearing.

A photo has also popped up online suggesting that Owusu Bempah was put in handcuffs when he was sent to the hospital.

The photo shows the lower part of a man lying in a hospital bed with his left handcuffed to the bed.

A report on Mynewsgh claimed that, apart from being handcuffed, a police guard was placed beside Owusu Bempah to ensure that he does not escape from the hospital.

Check out out the photo on the left:

Reverend Owusu Bempah has been rushed to the Police Hospital Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

