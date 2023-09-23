Nana Ama McBrown in a video selflessly promoted singer, Sister Derby's latest single, Chop Life, by jamming to it in a TikTok video

The song which is about enjoying life, excited McBrown as she danced happily while holding a plate of fried rice and chicken in her hand

The actress had a broad smile on her face as she ate the rice and passionately tore into the large piece of chicken

Beloved Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown took to TikTok to promote singer Sister Derby's latest single, Chop Life. The video, which quickly went viral, showed McBrown's love for life and music.

Ghanaian Actress Mcbrown eating rice Photo Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: TikTok

Chop Life, Sister Derby's latest single, is all about enjoying the simple pleasures of life. It is a melody that celebrates happiness, and McBrown's TikTok video captured this spirit perfectly. With a plate of fried rice and chicken in hand, McBrown danced to the catchy beats of the song.

In the video, McBrown's face lit up with an enormous smile as she ate the delicious-looking rice. Her love for food was evident as she tore into a juicy piece of chicken.

The TikTok video quickly garnered thousands of likes and shares, with fans and followers praising McBrown for her support of Sister Derby's music. Many commented on her ability to spread happiness and positivity, even through a short video.

McBrown warms hearts with latest video

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bea agyeman wrote:

chop life ma dear May God bless you

Kobby Boy also said:

It’s necessary. Enjoy for us our empress ❤️

estherobidanbi wrote:

Saturday born is Ama Beautiful ❤️❤️

AtiokorBanel commented:

Queen herself. Nice of you to support Derby's music

Mcbrown dances

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown, in an older video, joyfully ate a pack of Ghanaian jollof with a fork and spoon, adding a comedic effect to the video.

The actress ate a piece of meat pie and cola drink after the delectable dish as dessert.

The video had followers of the actress admiring her beauty and teasing her for loving food.

Source: YEN.com.gh