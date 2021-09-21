A question was recently been thrown to Ghanaians which has since received many responses

The question sighted by YEN.com.gh was, "What does Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah mean to you in 5 words?"

Ghanaians appeared to has more than five words to describe who Kwame Nkrumah means to them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A question has recently been posed to Ghanaians in celebration of Tuesday, September 21, 2021, being Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of 3FM, the question below was asked;

What does Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah mean to you in 5 words?

Ghanaians appeared to have more than five words to say.

Ghanaians take to Social Media to Share What Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah Means to them Photo credit: Emeka B/Fickr, johan10/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Very interesting things were said about the kind of person Nkrumah mean to individuals and what his works stand for Ghanaians.

The question has since received over 70 responses from Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of them below;

Kwame Nyame commented:

He is Osagyefo, Messiah, an icon, Redeemer, initiator of Africa unity unifier a liberator and above all God-sent.

From Abubakar Babbeene Gumu Suleman:

An embodiment of liberation, peace, freedom, unity, civilisation, selflessness, visionary

Bright Afele replied:

The only true Ghanaian politician.

Thomas S.Tii wrote:

Patriotism, selfLESSness, vision, unity and national development. These are the values our current president , Nana Addo lacks and hence failure, nepotism , selfishness, insensitivity, and mass corruption are the main features of his govt.

From Habib Bantus:

A nkrumah never dies. A visionary, man of the millennium. The great African leader who became president for two countries Ghana and also Guinea . Nkrumah was millions years ahead of his compatriots. Nkrumah lives forever... happy birthday great grandpa

Evans Adom Blessing:

He was the one who tried his best to transform Ghana and Africa at large.

Nana Bobie Ansah:

He had the foresight of a Jewish prophet. He was so passionate about Ghana and the entire Africa. He was so selfless and determined to. He was a unifier and simple man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported it has sighted a video of a 98-year-old studio reported to be housing very rare photos of Kwame Nkrumah, the Akufo-Addo family and others.

In the video spotted on GhanaWeb TV on youtube, it is indicated that the photo studio situated in James Town is the oldest in Ghana, having been established in 1922.

According to the publication, the studio was established by a Ghanaian-born man called J.K Bruce Vanderpuije, having been inspired by the things that were happening around back then.

Source: Yen.com.gh