Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has finally opened up on his recent arrest by the Ghana Police Service's Cyber Crime Unit

In his latest video, Okatakyie claimed that an ex-girlfriend of his, named Anne Sansa Daly, is behind the arrest, with claims of blackmail

He indicated that the lady's claims were untrue and just an orchestration by political opponents to get at him

Media personality Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has broken his silence following his recent detention at the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

In the latest episode of his For The Records show, he presented his version of events surrounding the allegations that led to his arrest.

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah claims his ex-girlfriend, Anne Sansa Daly, caused his arrest. Photo source: @okatakyieafrifamensah, @sansa_the_great

Source: Instagram

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah's recent arrests

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Okatakyie Afrifa was picked up by the police in the afternoon and was released a few hours later. Details were scanty at the time of his arrest, but it was widely reported that his phones had been seized.

Coming on the back of his arrest by operatives of the National Security on March 19, 2025, the news triggered reactions. Recall, the former Angel FM morning show host was reportedly arrested around the Kingsby Hotel area at Achimota while returning from GIMPA after writing an exam. He was released on the same day after some NPP bigwigs stormed the National Security offices.

Okatakyie gets released after some NPP bigwigs stormed the National Security upon his first arrest on March 19, 2025. Photo source: Henry Nana Boakye, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

Source: Facebook

Many who reacted to the arrests pointed fingers at the ruling government, accusing it of persecuting Okatakyie Afrifa for doing his work. The broadcast journalist has been a staunch critic of President John Mahama and some of his appointees, including Sammy Gyamfi, in the past few weeks. His criticisms have resulted in a banter with Kevin Taylor.

Watch a video of Okatakyie's banter with Kevin Taylor below:

Okatakyie claims his ex-girlfriend caused his arrest

However, while many of his followers are accusing the government, it turns out that Okatakyie Afrifa's arrests were orchestrated by Anne Sansa Daly, a lady he once dated.

Speaking on his show, Afrifa claimed that his ex-girlfriend was responsible for his legal troubles. He alleged that Daly accused him of sexual extortion and manipulated their previous conversations to support her claims.

According to him, the lady reported him, claiming he possessed and was blackmailing her with raw photographs. He challenged the accusation, demanding evidence and maintaining his innocence.

“I was told that Anne Daly reported me and said I have her n**es and I am blackmailing her with them.

"I told them to bring evidence, and so they took me home, took what they wanted, and said they were going to investigate me. I dated this lady six years ago, so I won’t talk about how toxic she is," he said.

He indicated that the security operatives took him home for a search and seized his phone. For him, it was for the purpose of going through his phone that the case was made against him.

Okatakyie Afrifa stated that Anne Daly is an NDC supporter who is close to Sammy Gyamfi and Kevin Taylor, and was not surprised that she would go this way.

Watch the video of Okatakyie below (scroll to 1 hour, 06 minutes):

Reactions to Okatakyie's claims about his ex-girlfriend

Following Okatakyie Afrifa's narration about his ex-lover reporting him to the police, many social media users took to the comment section to share differing opinions. While some believed his story, others felt there was more to it. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh compiled.

King Khali Khali said:

"She is not an industrious woman, it's hunger that made her do that please, Ohene, forgive her."

Martey Edmund said:

"😀😀😀😂You go explain explain explain taya, no evidence... You now turned to advisor. How can you be advising somebody whilst the person is insulting you and you will still be advising...Eeii."

Ishak Iddrisu said:

"It's very shameful to blackmail a woman."

Prince Kofi Owusu said:

"You go do your jantra wey it backfired why rope in Kevin Taylor. Gyai gyimiii no."

Okatayie Afrifa Mensah in the studio for his For The Records Show. Photo source: @okatakyieafrifamensah

Source: Facebook

Okatakyie announces upcoming demo against Galamsey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okatakyie had announced an upcoming protest against illegal mining, commonly known as Galamsey, in Ghana.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he invited all Ghanaians to join the fight against illegal mining irrespective of political affiliation.

His announcement was greeted with mixed reactions as some were eager to join, while others criticised him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh