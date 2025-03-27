All Warren Beatty's children and the lives of his four kids with Annette Bening

Warren Beatty's children have largely grown up away from the spotlight, despite their father’s legendary Hollywood career. The award-winning actor and his wife, Annette Bening, share four children—Stephen, Benjamin, Isabel, and Ella. Here is a closer look at their lives, ages, and where they are today.

Warren Beatty's young children: Kathlyn (now Stephen), Benjamin and Isabel (L), and Annette Bening, and Warren Beatty at an event (R). Photo: Presley Ann and Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Warren Beatty and Annette Bening have four children.

Warren's eldest child, Stephen, advocates for transgender rights, while their youngest, Ella, has followed in her parents' footsteps.

Beatty became a father at 55 , successfully balancing his Hollywood career while remaining devoted to raising his children.

Despite a 21-year age gap, Warren and Annette Bening have built a strong and lasting marriage for over thirty years.

Warren Beatty's profile summary

Full name Henry Warren Beatty Gender Male Date of birth 30 March 1937 Age 88 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Richmond, Virginia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Wight in kilograms 85 Weight in pounds 187 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Kathlyn Corinne Father Ira Owens Beatty Siblings One Marital status Married Wife Annette Bening Children Four Profession Actor, producer, director Years active 1956–present Net worth $70 million

Meet Warren Beatty's children

The Hollywood actor and his wife, Annette Bening, share four children, two daughters and two sons. The couple has always maintained privacy regarding their children's lives. Here is everything about Warren Beatty's kids.

1. Stephen Ira Beatty

L-R: Isabel, Annette Bening, Ella, and Stephen Ira Beatty pose backstage at the hit play "Appropriate" on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Gender : Trans

: Trans Born on : 8 January 1992

: 8 January 1992 Age : 33 years old (as of 2025)

: 33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles, USA Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Stephen Beatty, originally named Kathlyn Beatty at birth, is Warren Beatty and Annette Bening's eldest child. He was born on 8 January 1992, a month after the release of Bugsy, a thriller movie that brought his parents together.

Warren Beatty's son Stephen is a writer and outspoken advocate for transgender rights. In 2012, Stephen revealed his transition from female to male in his early teens, identifying as a trans man. His parents have consistently shown support, with Annette calling him intelligent and articulate and Warren describing him as a revolutionary.

His journey as a transgender has been a topic of public interest, and he has used his platform to spread awareness and acceptance. Annette later became an advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, speaking against discrimination toward trans people.

2. Benjamin Beatty

Actor Warren Beatty (R) and his son Benjamin talk during the 2011 NBA All-Star game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Gender : Male

: Male Born on 23 August 1994

23 August 1994 Age : 30 years old (as of April 2025)

: 30 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles, USA Zodiac sign: Virgo

The couple welcomed their second child, Benjamin Beatty, on 23 August 1994. In a 2016 AARP interview, Warren expressed his excitement about spending time with Ben, calling himself an attentive father who sometimes struggles not to be overly involved. Like his parents, Ben pursued acting, appearing in Hail, Caesar! (2016) and UFO (2018) two years later.

3. Isabel Beatty

Isabel Beatty dances with her partner Brandolino Gritti during the 22nd Debutantes Ball at the Palais de Chaillot in Paris. Photo: Martin Bureau

Gender : Female

: Female Born on 11 January 1997

11 January 1997 Age: 28 years old (as of 2025)

28 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, USA

: Los Angeles, USA Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Isabel Beatty, born in 1997, is the third daughter of Hollywood actors Warren Beatty and Annette Bening. Like her parents, Isabel made her acting debut in 2017 with the short film Baggage, which she also wrote. The project showcased her talent not just as an actress, but also as a storyteller. She later appeared in Murder Tag (2018).

While Isabel has kept a relatively low profile compared to her famous parents, she continues to explore her passion for filmmaking and writing. Her public Instagram shares moments from her life, including her sister's graduation and a Thanksgiving meal she prepared with Ella and Annette.

4. Ella Beatty

Ella Beatty attends InStyle's 30th Birthday Celebration at BOOM at The Standard Hotel in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Gender: Female

Female Born in : 8 April 2000

: 8 April 2000 Age : 25 years old (as of 2025)

: 25 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles, USA Zodiac sign: Aries

Warren Beatty's daughter, Ella, is the youngest of Warren Beatty's children. She was born on 8 April 2000 and has pursued a career in acting. She attended The Juilliard School and has been entering the entertainment industry, following in her parents' footsteps.

In October 2022, Ella joined Feud: Capote vs. The Swans as Kerry O'Shea, daughter of Truman Capote's lover. In January 2024, she praised her mum and shared her acting advice.

[Be] kind, treat people with respect, work hard and be grateful.

Two months later, she made her Broadway debut alongside Sarah Paulson in Appropriate.

FAQs

What are Warren Beatty's children's names? Their names are Stephen, Benjamin, Isabel, and Ella Beatty. Does Warren Beatty have biological children? Yes, all four of his children with Annette Bening are biological. Who is Warren Beatty's wife? He is married to Annette Bening, an American actress. What is the age difference between Warren Beatty and Annette Bening? The age difference between Warren Beatty and Annette Bening is 21 years. What is Warren Beatty's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Warren Beatty's net worth is alleged to $70 million. Did Warren Beatty have a sister? Yes, the famous actor has an actress sister, Shirley MacLaine. How old was Warren Beatty when he had kids? Warren Beatty was 55 when his first child was born and 63 when his youngest child was born. Who were Warren Beatty's wives? Warren has only been married once to Annette Bening. The couple married in 1992. What is Warren Beatty most famous for? Warren Beatty is best known for his acting, director, and producer work, starring in films like Bonnie and Clyde, Reds, and Heaven Can Wait.

Warren Beatty is a dedicated father to his four children with Annette Bening. His children are Benjamin, Stephen, Isabel, and Ella Beatty. From Stephen's advocacy to Ella's budding acting career, Warren Beatty's children have carved out their own unique success identities.

