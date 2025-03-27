Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye has allegedly invested in Richie Mensah's Lynx Electronic company

This comes after Richard Armah Quaye announced the number of businesses he has invested in

Some social media users have congratulated the business mogul for supporting Ghanaian entrepreneurs

Ghanaian billionaire Richard Armah Quaye has made headlines after allegedly investing in an innovative electronic brand, shortly after announcing his retirement at the age of forty.

The founder of Bills Credit Microfinance has broadened his entrepreneurial portfolio by investing in several high-profile businesses, including Richie Mensah's Lynx Entertainment and Tigon Creative Studio, along with twenty-eight other ventures across various sectors, ranging from entertainment to technology.

Richie Mensah launches Lynx Electronics after planning Richard Armah Quaye's birthday. Photo credits: @richardniiarmahquaye and @richiemensah.

In an exciting update shared on social media, Ghanaian musician and songwriter Richie Mensah, who played a pivotal role in organizing Richard Armah Quaye's record-setting birthday celebration, announced a significant new addition to the Lynx Global company.

Having collaborated with an array of award-winning Ghanaian artists such as Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and Adina to create hit songs, Richie Mensah's venture into the electronics sector comes as a natural progression for the creative entrepreneur.

The launch of this fast-selling electronic gadget has generated a buzz online, with numerous social media users extending their congratulations to Richie Mensah for his expanding business horizons.

Speculation surrounding the mysterious investor, billionaire Richard Armah Quaye, has heightened interest in this new endeavor, leaving many eager to see how this collaboration will reshape the electronic market in Ghana and beyond.

Richie Mensah shared the video of the new Reverb headphones with this caption:

"We’re redefining the game! Introducing Reverb, the first innovation from Lynx Electronics.

Merging sound, style, and cutting-edge tech, we’re bringing a whole new experience. Are you ready? Lynx Reverb - Now, that’s clarity."

Richie Mensah launches new Reverb headphones

Some social media users have commented on Richie Mensah's post. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

The video of Richie Mensah's new headphones is below:

Richie Mensah talks about planning RNAQ40

Richie Mensah has expressed his gratitude to his chairman, Richard Armah Quaye for entrusting him to plan the biggest party of the year.

The talented musician thanked his hardworking team, including the founder of EMY Awards, Kojo Soboh, for their unwavering support, dedication and contributions to make the programme a success.

The official video of Richard Armah Quaye's lavish birthday is below:

Richard Quaye looks dapper in a stylish suit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about famous Ghanaian billionaire Richard Armah Quaye's high fashion sense.

The 40-year-old founder of Bills Credit Microfinance wore an elegant glittering suit and black leather shoes for his lavish birthday party.

Many social media users have complimented the glam team, including award-winning stylist Kelvin Vincent, for their incredible work.

