The parliament of Ghana has initiated a plan to ensure that Ghanaian students who wish to study in the UK and US are exempted from providing proof of English proficiency

According to a report, the MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor intimated that it is unfair for students from anglophone countries to write the TOEFL and IELTS exams

Some members of parliament also shared that prices of such tests are too expensive and need to be worked on

A recent publication by citinewsroom.com has shared that the parliament of Ghana has plans to ensure Ghanaian students who intend to apply to schools abroad be exempted from taking English proficiency examinations.

According to the report, the member of parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor argued that for Ghanaian students to be required to provide proof of English proficiency is unfair given that the country is a member of the Commonwealth and a pass in English has always been a requirement in Ghana's education.

To the MP, expecting Ghanaian students and other anglophone to take TOEFL and IELTS before being offered admission to schools in the US and UK does not make sense.

To him, it is a means for the countries involved to make unfair profit, citinewsroom.com reported.

The report indicated that other members of parliament suggested that the cost of the exams which is ₤150 is too expensive and must be reduced.

Ghana comes in third as African country with highest number of students in UK

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana is the third African country with the highest number of students pursuing tertiary education in the United Kingdom.

According to figures from Studying-in-UK.org a total of 1,475 Ghanaian students are in UK universities.

Egypt is the number one African country with the most students in UK (2,570) and Kenya is second with 2,190 students studying in UK universities.

Out of the 1,475 Ghanaian students, 1,080 of them are pursuing a postgraduate degree, representing 72%. The annual statistical report about international enrollment in the UK also revealed that England was the most popular choice for Ghanaian students compared to other countries in Europe.

