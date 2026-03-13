Ghanaian car dealer Kay’s Drive educated his followers about a fuel-efficient SUV, which he says can stretch GH₵200 fuel for a very long time, depending on usage

He explained that the latest generation of the vehicle comes with bold wheels, sleek headlights, and a refreshed, modern design compared to older versions

Kay’s Drive also recommended the SUV to family men looking for a comfortable, reliable, and economical vehicle for everyday use in Ghana

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian car dealer known online as Kay’s Drive has sparked conversations among car enthusiasts after sharing details about a fuel-efficient vehicle he believes many drivers in Ghana should consider.

Ghanaian car expert shares Honda SUV that can stretch GH₵200 fuel for a month. Image credit: Kay's drive & Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared with his followers, Kay’s Drive spoke about the 11th generation of the Honda CR V, which corresponds to the 2023 Honda CR V model, explaining why he believes the SUV offers both comfort and impressive fuel economy for drivers who want to reduce fuel expenses.

According to him, one of the most surprising things about the vehicle is how economical it can be when used properly.

Kay's Drive explained its fuel efficiency

He explained that with careful driving, GH₵200 worth of fuel can last for a long time, even suggesting that in certain situations it could stretch close to a month depending on usage.

Kay’s Drive said the version he was discussing belongs to the newer generation of the Honda CR V, which comes with several noticeable upgrades compared to the older models.

He pointed out that the physical design has been refreshed, giving the SUV a more modern and bold appearance.

The vehicle now features sharper headlights, bold wheels, and a sleeker overall look that stands out more on the road compared to earlier versions.

Beyond the design, he also spoke about the performance of the SUV.

The car is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine, which produces about 194 horsepower.

According to him, the turbocharged engine helps the car deliver a balance between performance and fuel efficiency.

He explained that this is one of the reasons the Honda CR V continues to remain popular among drivers who want a reliable family vehicle.

While comparing it to vehicles commonly used by ride-hailing drivers in Ghana, Kay’s Drive noted that the CR V can still be considered economical despite being a sport utility vehicle.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Kay's Drive compared Honda EX-L & CRV

Kay's Drive particularly highlighted the EX-L trim, describing it as the most budget-friendly option in the lineup.

According to him, the EX-L offers nearly all the features found in the more expensive touring version, making it a practical choice for buyers who want value without spending too much.

Kay’s Drive concluded by recommending the Honda CR V to families looking for a comfortable, reliable, and economical SUV.

He noted that for people searching for a vehicle that combines space, comfort, and fuel efficiency, the CR V remains one of the safest options to consider.

A car dealer shares four used cars he would never recommend. Image credit: Freepik, Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Car dealer warns against 4 used cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Moroccan car dealer known as Adam Rida listed several used cars buyers should avoid due to frequent mechanical problems.

He explained that older Range Rover models, early GMC Acadia SUVs, and high-mileage BMWs often come with expensive repairs.

Rida also cautioned buyers about the Dodge Dart and Calibre, saying they may drive well at first but can develop sudden issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh