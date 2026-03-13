Thomas Partey faces two new serious allegations, adding to ongoing charges in the UK

The former Arsenal and Atletico Madrid star is released, but under only one major condition

Partey’s legal troubles raise concerns over his form and starting role at Villarreal and for Ghana

A former Ghanaian footballer has weighed in on Thomas Partey's current legal troubles

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Former Arsenal and Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey is expected to deny two newly surfaced serious allegations after a bail decision was made, a London court has been told.

The 32-year-old midfielder had been scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 13.

Thomas Partey denies two new UK charges after being granted bail. Image credit: Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The hearing related to two charges accusing him of significant misconduct with a woman following a date in December 2020.

Although the Villarreal man was excused from attending the session in person, his legal representative, Emma Fenn, informed the court that the footballer intends to plead not guilty to both allegations, according to a Daily Star report.

Prosecutors previously charged Partey with five counts of serious crimes involving two women, along with a separate allegation of sexual assault involving a third complainant.

Those earlier accusations relate to incidents said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022. Partey has strongly denied all allegations and is scheduled to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court later this year, with proceedings currently set for November.

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is poised to prove his innocence amid serious allegations by four women. Image credit: Yui Mok/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors explained that the additional allegations emerged after the earlier charges became widely known to the public.

Arabella MacDonald, representing the prosecution, told the court that the latest complaint was made after extensive media coverage surrounding the ongoing case.

According to her statement, the alleged victim decided to come forward once news about the other accusations involving Partey had become public.

She said the two new charges relate to an alleged incident dating back to December 2020 and involve a fourth complainant.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram subsequently ruled that the new allegations should be transferred to the Crown Court system for further proceedings. A hearing has been scheduled for April 10, 2026, to address the additional counts.

Partey granted bail under one condition

Despite the new developments in the case, Partey was granted bail during Friday’s hearing. The court imposed conditions, including a strict order preventing him from contacting the alleged complainant linked to the latest charges, as the Daily Star noted.

The former Arsenal star is expected to appear again in court next month when the case returns for the scheduled hearing concerning the new accusations.

Meanwhile, according to Transfermarkt stats, Thomas Partey has seen his influence reduced at Villarreal, making just 24 appearances across all competitions this season.

Villarreal, who have been enjoying a strong campaign in La Liga, sitting third in the standings, face Alaves on Friday night, with Partey expected to feature for his team.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, former Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Bawa expressed hope that Thomas Partey’s ongoing legal issues would not impact his performances for both Villarreal and the Ghana national team.

“I just hope this ongoing back-and-forth with legal proceedings doesn’t continue to distract him on the pitch. As we can see, his influence at Villarreal has waned, and he no longer commands a regular starting place.”

Can Partey focus under legal pressure?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explored the mental and emotional readiness of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of the 2026 World Cup, highlighting the significant pressures he faces both on and off the pitch.

With ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom, many fans are questioning whether the Villarreal star can maintain his focus and perform at his best for the national team.

Coach Otto Addo and his squad will be hoping Partey can navigate these distractions and be fully prepared to make an impact on football’s biggest stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh