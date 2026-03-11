An old video of Ghanaian media personality Mugabe Maase cautioning the government against online aptitude tests has resurfaced, reigniting online debate

The online test results sparked widespread reaction, with many blaming technical glitches for disqualifications and questioning the fairness of the process

Two applicants initially marked as qualified on the C-SERP portal allege their status later changed to disqualified, raising concerns about the recruitment exercise

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian media personality Mugabe Maase has captured renewed online attention after a video of his advice to the Minister of Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, resurfaced.

Mugabe Maase’s old video advising Minister of Interior Mubarak Muntaka on the online aptitude test resurfaces amid result concerns. Image credit: Ministry of Interior, TV XYZ/Facebook

Source: UGC

The clip gained prominence following the release of aptitude test results from the ongoing security service recruitment exercise.

The host of Inside Politics on TV XYZ had previously cautioned Minister Muntaka against implementing an online aptitude test for applicants, arguing that network and technological challenges could undermine the process. He urged the government to retain physical testing to ensure fairness and accessibility for all candidates.

In the video, Maase emphasised the potential consequences of proceeding with an online assessment.

“This online aptitude test will not work. Make the candidates write them physically,” he advised.

"Hon Muntaka, listen and listen very well. You are doing a fantastic job, but do not allow issues to arise before finding a solution. Do not let things backfire before listening to this advice," he further warned.

Maase highlighted practical challenges, particularly for applicants in rural areas or those without access to laptops and stable internet.

“How many people have laptops? How many have reliable internet? The system is not ready for this,” he questioned.

Several disqualified applicants have attributed their outcomes to technical difficulties experienced during the test, sparking debates over the effectiveness of online assessments in national recruitment exercises.

The resurfacing of Maase’s guidance has reignited conversations on social media, with stakeholders questioning whether future recruitment exercises should continue online or revert to physical testing to avoid disadvantaging candidates.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Applicants’ qualified status allegedly changes to disqualified

In a related development, two applicants in the ongoing Internal Security Service recruitment exercise have raised concerns after their qualification status on the C-SERP portal allegedly changed from “qualified” to “disqualified.”

The applicants, known online as Manymen and Pisces, shared their ordeal under a TikTok video posted by update_tv_gh, explaining how they initially appeared as qualified on the portal.

Manymen wrote, “Yes, I had qualified, later disqualified,” while Pisces added, “Mine was on pending in the afternoon and now is disqualified 🥺🥺🥺.”

Their posts have sparked widespread discussion among applicants, many of whom are closely monitoring their status as the next stage of recruitment approaches. Concerns about transparency and fairness in the aptitude testing and portal update process have dominated online conversations.

Qualified candidates have been scheduled to begin their medical screening phase on March 16, 2026, a crucial step in the recruitment process. Officials have urged applicants to prepare for the screening and to monitor the portal closely for any updates to their status.

Social media users have reacted strongly to the posts, with many expressing frustration and calling for clarification from the Ministry of Interior to ensure that applicants are treated fairly and that technical issues do not affect their recruitment chances.

The Ministry has yet to comment on the status changes, but the affected applicants and observers continue to seek clarity as the medical screening date approaches.

Read the interesting comments under the TikTok video below.

Interior Ministry closes aptitude test mop-up exercise

Meanwhile, the government has officially concluded the mop-up exercise, which provided a second chance for applicants who experienced technical challenges during the initial test.

This opportunity allowed candidates across all categories, including Category A (NVTA and JHS holders), Category B (Degree and HND holders), and Category C (WASSCE certificate holders), to rewrite the aptitude test.

The exercise promoted fairness and inclusivity, providing every eligible applicant a chance to earn a place in the Ghana Police Service, Fire Service, Immigration Service, and Prison Service.

The Ministry, in an official document published on the Facebook channel, announced that the results of the aptitude test will be published on March, 4, 2026.

Degree and HND security service applicants complain about the aptitude test questions. Image credit: Ghana Army/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Aptitude test taker shares experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that concerns are mounting among Category B applicants (degree and HND holders) of the Internal Security Service following reactions to their recent aptitude test experience.

Conversations circulating online paint a vivid picture of anxiety, pressure, and emotional strain, as several candidates recounted how the assessment unfolded.

In a TikTok video, a popular Ghanaian National Fire Service officer, @ekow_kakra, relayed comments submitted by individuals who had already sat for the examination.

Source: YEN.com.gh